‘Why I wear suit to sell meat’ — Corporate meat seller

By Enitan Abdultawab

Akeem Muraina, popularly known as the “Korporate Meat Seller,” has explained why he chose to sell meat in corporate attire, saying his unusual appearance is part of his effort to change the perception of the profession.

Muraina, a graduate from Abeokuta, Ogun State, has become a social media sensation for combining suits and ties with the traditional meat selling business.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard Metro, Muraina said he has never considered quitting the business despite the challenges he encounters because of his passion for the trade.

“Actually, I have never had a bad day or, let’s say, any day that comes to my mind that I want to quit this job because it is what I love. And if you love something and you decide to quit, that means you don’t like what you are doing,” he said.

According to him, rather than abandon the business when faced with difficulties, he prefers to find new ways of improving it.

“I have already invested so much in this business, so I cannot quit. Instead of me to quit, I will restrategise. There are many bad days, but that doesn’t stop me from doing this business,” Muraina said.

He identified the perception that his meat is expensive as one of the challenges created by his corporate appearance.

“One of the challenges is people not buying from me. They will just be like, ‘My meat will be cost(ly). Corporate meat seller, my meat will be cost,’” he said.

Muraina said his appearance has also earned him different labels from members of the public.

“Some people will call me Gen Z meat seller. Some people will say, ‘Ah, literate meat seller,’” he said.

However, he said the response has largely been positive, particularly from people who appreciate his attempt to change the way meat sellers are perceived.

“There are many people that are excited seeing someone that is selling meat in this manner,” he said.

“People see us, people that sell meat, as touts. Like, they wear tattered clothes or rough clothes to sell meat. They will be like, ‘Wow, someone that wants to change this narrative in a good way.’”

According to him, many customers are happy to see him bring a different identity to the profession, although some still assume that his corporate appearance means they will have to pay more.

“Most of them are always happy. Some will say, ‘The meat will cost well well o,’” he added.

Muraina said his decision to remain in the business is also influenced by its history within his family.

“I am Akeem Muraina, also known as Corporate Meat Seller. I am from Abeokuta, Ogun State. I went to Abeokuta Grammar School, that’s my secondary school, at Idi Araba. Then I went to Moshood Abiola Polytechnic for my HND and OND, and I went to do my BSc around 2021,” he said.

“This is my father’s business and I inherited it, and I have passion for it,” Muraina added.

Some customers think my meat is expensive because I wear suit – Corporate Meat Seller, Muraina



Vanguard spotlights the hustle of Muraina, Nigeria's Corporate Meat Seller who is redefining butchery with pure class, executive style, and unmatched hygiene.



Watch, listen and give… pic.twitter.com/5BTLdhGHkX September 11, 2026

Operating around Camp Junction in Abeokuta, Muraina has turned his appearance into a defining feature of his business, using suits and ties while attending to customers.

For him, the corporate outfit is not simply about fashion. It is also a statement about the dignity of labour and his belief that professionalism should not be limited to conventional office jobs.

While his appearance continues to attract attention and sometimes leads customers to assume that his products are more expensive, Muraina said he remains committed to the business he inherited from his father.

Rather than allowing the challenges to push him out of the trade, the “Korporate Meat Seller” said he would continue to restrategise and build the business he has come to love.