NCAA fines RwandAir N15m over baggage issue, orders $170 passenger compensation

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has fined RwandAir N15,000,000 for violating consumer protection regulations.

In a post on X on Friday, Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, said the airline was fined N15 million for failing to resolve a passenger’s baggage complaint within the stipulated timeframe.

“The NCAA has sanctioned Rwand Air for consumer protection-related infractions,” Achimugu said.

“The airline has been fined a sum of FIFTEEN MILLION NAIRA for its failure to resolve a baggage issue within stipulated timeframe.”

Furthermore, the NCAA directed RwandAir to replace the passenger’s damaged bag and pay $170 compensation, in line with Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023.

NCAA had cautioned that airlines failing to process passenger refunds within the time frame specified in Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023 would face sanctions.

Recall that five domestic airlines were sanctioned for various infractions in February 2025. The varying penalties for the airlines are under consideration.

The airlines are Royal Air Maroc, Arik Air, Ethiopian Airlines, Aero Contractors, and Air Peace.

Vanguard News