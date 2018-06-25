Breaking News
Over 700, 000 PVCs uncollected in Oyo—INEC

On 4:02 amIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments
By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, disclosed that a total  of 759,780 Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, were yet to be collected in Oyo State saying that  without PVC no voter would be allowed to vote in the 2019 general elections.

This was the highpoint of a  sensitisation  campaign flagged-off in Ibadan by the commission in the state in collaboration with a group, ‘Bikers with Attitude and Distinction Gang.’

The  sensitisation  programme took the INEC team, led by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in the state, Mr. Mutiu Agboke and members of the Bikers association round major places in the metropolis under a heavy downpour, with the aim of  sensitising  the electorate on the need to collect their voters’ card.

Agboke, while addressing journalists stated that the campaign would go along way in raising the  awareness and consciousness of Nigerians on why it was imperative for them to collect their PVCs,

“I am sure the number of uncollected PVCs will reduce drastically with this campaign. I want to use this opportunity to  call on other volunteer  organisations  to join INEC in  sensitising  the masses on the need to collect their PVCs,” he said.

 

 


