Over 700, 000 PVCs uncollected in Oyo—INEC

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, disclosed that a total of 759,780 Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, were yet to be collected in Oyo State saying that without PVC no voter would be allowed to vote in the 2019 general elections.

This was the highpoint of a sensitisation campaign flagged-off in Ibadan by the commission in the state in collaboration with a group, ‘Bikers with Attitude and Distinction Gang.’

The sensitisation programme took the INEC team, led by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in the state, Mr. Mutiu Agboke and members of the Bikers association round major places in the metropolis under a heavy downpour, with the aim of sensitising the electorate on the need to collect their voters’ card.

Agboke, while addressing journalists stated that the campaign would go along way in raising the awareness and consciousness of Nigerians on why it was imperative for them to collect their PVCs,

“I am sure the number of uncollected PVCs will reduce drastically with this campaign. I want to use this opportunity to call on other volunteer organisations to join INEC in sensitising the masses on the need to collect their PVCs,” he said.