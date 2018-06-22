36-year-old man docked for threatening neighbours’ life, gets N50,000 bail

For allegedly threatening his neighbour’s life, a 36-year-old man, Emeka Chukwu, was on Friday brought before an Epe Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

He was, however, released on bail in the sum of N50, 000.

Mrs O.A. Fowowe-Erusiafe, who gave the ruling, also granted him one surety after he pleaded not guilty.

She said the surety should be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The accused was alleged to have threatened to kill his neighbour and created a roadblock to prevent him from driving out of the estate

in his car while going to work.

Chukwu, who lives at Alabeko Estate in Epe, is facing a two-count charge of breach of peace and threatening violence.

The accused committed the offences on June 13 at 7.44 p.m. at Alabeko Estate, Police Prosecutor Moses Oyekanmi, alleged.

Oyekanmi said Chukwu used a plank to create a roadblock to prevent the complainant, Mr Godwin Osuyi, from driving off to

work.

“My Lord, the accused threatened not only the complainant’s life, but that of his family.

“He told Osuyi that if he tried to drive off, he would show him and his family that he (Chukwu) is from Igboland,” he said.

He also told the court that the accused was later arrested after the complainant reported the case at the Epe Police Station.

The offences contravened sections 56 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised)

The case has been adjourned until July 12 for trial. (NAN)