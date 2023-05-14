14-yr-old docked for stabbing neighbour to death over girlfriend

— Another in court for threatening to kill mother

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 14-year-old boy, Marvelous Asefon, who allegedly stabbed his 17-year-old neighbour, Sunday Ogele, to death over his girlfriend, has been arraigned before an Akure Magistrates’ court.

The Police charged the teenager to court on a count of murder.

Police Prosecutor, Matins Olowofeso, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 20, 2023, in the Oka-Akoko, area of the state.

According to Olowofeso, the defendant killed one Sunday Ogele by stabbing him with scissors in his rib after a scuffle over his girlfriend.

The charge read in part, “That you, Marvelous Asefon, ‘m’ on April 20 Sunday, 2023 at 8:pm at Kanmu, Oka-Akoko in the Ondo State Magisterial District, did kill one Sunday Ogele ‘m’ 17 years old by stabbing him with scissors in his rib, which led to his death.”

The offence contravenes Section 319(1) and 316 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 2, Laws of Ondo State, 2016.

His plea was not taken.

The Police Prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant at the Correctional Centre pending the issuance of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, (DPP).

But the defence counsel informed the court that both parties involved are relations and that the father of the deceased had opted for settlement.

The father of the victim, Mr Ogele told the court that he has not been properly approached for any out-of-court settlement.

The presiding Magistrate, Folashade Aduroja, therefore ordered the remand of the defendant and adjourned the case till June 11 for a ruling.

In another development, a 25-year-old hair stylist, Tomisin Odusanya, has appeared before an Akure Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly attempting to kill his mother, Mrs Abbey Lizzy for her refusal to cook for him.

Tomisin was also said to have assaulted a police officer on his lawful duty.

The defendant, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Musa Al-Yunus, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of assault, attempted murder and causing a breach of peace.

Police Prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 13, 2023 at 8:30 pm at Third gate Oba- Afunbiowo Estate and at the ‘B’ Division Police Station, Oke-Aro.

Akintimehim said that Tomisin assaulted his mother, Lizzy, by biting her all over the body and threatening to kill her.

He was alleged to have assaulted an officer, one PC Gbenga Falana with force No: 515988 attached to the station with the intent to resist and prevent his lawful detention

The offences, Akintimehin said, contravene the provisions of Sections 355, 86(i), 244(a) and 356(i) of the Criminal Laws of Ondo State, 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The trial Magistrate, Musa Al-Yunus, said one of the sureties must be the defendant’s father and adjourned the case till May 28 for trial. End