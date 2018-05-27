FIFA World Cup (18 Days to go) : Team Profile – CROATIA

Continent: Europe
World Cup History:
Qualifying Campaigns: 6
First stage appearances: 4
Semi final appearances: 1
Finals: 0
Titles: 0
First World Cup: 1998
Last World Cup: 2014
Best outing: 3rd place (1998)
Key Player: LUKA MODRIC
Described recently by Andriy Shevchenko as “one of the best midfielders ever”, Modric is certainly among the world’s finest right now. Croatia will be relying heavily on him to pull the strings at Russia 2018.
MATCHES:
June 16: CROATIA vs NIGERIA
June 22: ARGENTINA vs CROATIA
June 26: ICELAND vs CROATIA
