FIFA World Cup (18 Days to go) : Team Profile – CROATIA

Continent: Europe

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 6

First stage appearances: 4

Semi final appearances: 1

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1998

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing: 3rd place (1998)

Key Player: LUKA MODRIC

Described recently by Andriy Shevchenko as “one of the best midfielders ever”, Modric is certainly among the world’s finest right now. Croatia will be relying heavily on him to pull the strings at Russia 2018.