FIFA WC: Congo DR hold Eagles in Port Harcourt 

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were forced to a 1-1 draw yesterday by visiting Congo DR in a pre-World Cup warm up match at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The Eagles playing somewhat safe got a perfect start as defender William Troost-Ekong latched on to a lose ball snatched from the Congolese defence by on rushing Kelechi Iheanacho. After that goal the capacity crowd wanted more but the Eagles soon fizzled out allowing the Congolese to take possession.

Congo DR drew level from the spot 12 minutes to full time, after Ola Aina tripped Isama Mpeko in the box. Cedric Ngulubi, sent Francis Uzoho the wrong way to share the spoils with the Eagles.

Gernot Rohr handed debuts to Simeon Nwankwo and Junior Lokosa, with Kelechi Iheanacho completing a three-man attack. While Oghenekaro Etebo and Elderson Echiejile returned to the side and Tyronne Ebuehi continued in the right-back position.