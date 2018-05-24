EFCC arraigns Kobani, Okpoko for allegedly receiving N750m from Diezani

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Secretary to Rivers State Government, Mr. Kenneth Kobani and another notable politician in the state, Mr. Samuel Okpoko, have been arrested and arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, before a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The duo were arraigned before Justice B. Bilikisu on a six-count charge of laundering N750 million.

The amount is said to be part of the $115 million Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke allegedly misappropriated which has involved many politicians and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The defendants were said to have withdrew the money from a new generation bank at Garrison in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on the eve of the 2015 general election.

Kobani allegedly collected N50m out of the sum while Okposo allegedly collected the remaining N700m.

The charge read: “That you Samuel Johnson Okposo on or about March 27, 2015 in Port Harcourt, within the jurisdiction of this court, did conspire and aid other persons yet to be charged, to acquire and take possession and control of the sum of N700m from the bank location Garrison, Port Harcourt, reasonably knowing and or ought to have known that such fund or property forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) and punishable under section 15( 3) of the Money Laundering ( Prohibition) Act 2011 as amended.”

The second count read: “That you Kenneth Kobani on or about March 27, 2015 in Port Harcourt, within the jurisdiction of this court, did conspire and aid other persons yet to be charged, to acquire and take possession and control of the sum of N50 million from the bank location Garrison, Port Harcourt, reasonably knowing and or ought to have known that such fund or property forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) and punishable under section 15( 3) of the Money Laundering ( Prohibition) Act 2011 as amended.”

Meanwhile, the two accused person pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail..