DemocracyDay : PDP blasts Buhari, says speech full of false claims

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the Democracy Day address by President Muhammadu Buhari as uninspiring, hollow, and full of self-praise and false performance claims but silent on issues agitating the minds of Nigerians.



The party said the address was seasoned with a list of phantom projects and “executive regurgitation,” inherently designed by President Buhari’s handlers to sway Nigerians and divert attention from the many failures of this administration.

In a statement signed by the party’s image maker, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP stated that “The few Nigerians who bordered to listen to the address were miffed that, in the most insensitive manner, Mr. President failed to show the littlest empathy to millions of citizens groaning under the worst form of poverty, starvation and economic hardship occasioned by his misrule.”

The largest opposition party in the land added that “no line in the supposed Democracy Day Address” did the Present address the issue of justice for victims of human rights abuses, illegal arrests and detentions as well as killings in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara, Kaduna, Plateau, Borno, Kogi and Yobe States, amongst sundry infractions.

“Mr. President, on Democracy Day, had no words of assurance on the unrelenting violation of our constitution; assault on the National Assembly and erosion of personal freedom of citizens.

“Mr. President’s handlers chose to subject him to a fantasy trip, making false performance claims with phantom projects, muddling up economic statistics and ended up worsening his already diminished public perception.

“PDP notes the fact that the President had no committing words towards the conduct of free, fair and credible 2019 general elections, apparently overwhelmed by the avalanche of his public rejection ahead of the polls,” the party stated, adding that it was largely due to the aforementioned missteps that it “advised President Buhari not to border to address Nigerians on Democracy Day,” it further noted.