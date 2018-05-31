Accolades as Dangote donates 150 cars to Police

Aliko Dangote Foundation, yesterday in Abuja, donated 150 fully-kitted operational cars to the Nigeria Police Force, with the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, declaring that government needs people like Dangote to join hands with it to grow the economy and also provide jobs to the youths.

Speaking during the formal handover of the cars at an event attended by the Vice President, ministers, state governors as well as the entire Police hierarchy, Chairman of the Foundation, Aliko Dangote, explained that the gesture was because security was essential to economic development.

Depending on how well the vehicles are maintained, Dangote promised that his Foundation might consider donating another batch of vehicles.

“The Foundation,” according to Dangote, “has been active in health, education, economic empowerment and disaster relief, and expended upwards of N10 billion annually. This is in addition to the CSR efforts of our various business units.”

Dangote stated that his Foundation made a N50 million donation to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, and built the Police Intelligence Hostel Complex in Kwara State, all of which are part of the collaborations by the Foundation.

He added: “Today, we are deepening our intervention in security with the donation of these 150 fully-kitted operational vehicles to the Police Force.

“These vehicles will support the Nigeria Police Force in surveillance, crime prevention and promote law and order.”

FG reacts

Meanwhile, Federal Government, through Vice President Osinbajo, lauded the Foundation for the gesture and expressed appreciation to Dangote for his untiring support to the government, noting that the donation of patrol cars to the Nigerian Police Force would help in combating crimes across the country.

Osinbajo said: “Dangote is a rare entrepreneur who has done so much to grow the economy of Nigeria. Government needs people like Aliko to join hands with it to grow the economy and also provide jobs to the youths.

“The donation is characteristic of the person of Aliko Dangote. He has shown, over the years, to be an entrepreneur with a difference, a man that gives willingly to the poor.”

IG Idris

Speaking, Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said:

“Considering the challenges government faces in meeting the entire needs of the populace for necessities like health, education and security, various Public Private Partnerships, PPP, initiatives have been developed.”

The Chairman of the CIG Motors Nigeria Limited, Chief Diana Chan, commended the Dangote Foundation for the uncommon gesture to help the security agency and provide it with logistics to aid its operations.