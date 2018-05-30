2019 elections not about me but for Nigeria’s survival – Atiku

The former Vice President and PDP presidential hopeful, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has again reiterated that the 2019 presidential election is not about him as a person but for the survival of Nigeria.

Speaking at a symposium and inauguration of The Atiku Mandate Group (TAM-G) in Lagos, the former Vice President, who was represented by the National President and Chairman of All Atiku Support Groups, (ASG), Hon. Oladimeji Fabiyi said Atiku’s decision to vie for the presidency of Nigeria was born out of genuine desire to serve the people of Nigeria and to help bring the country back to the path of economic growth for the greater good of all Nigerians

Hon. Fabiyi further revealed that ATIKU campaign mantra will focus on the acronym ( J.O.B.S); which literally translates to creating jobs for the teeming majority of jobless Nigerian youths; creating opportunities and the enabling environment for Nigerians to excel in their individual endeavours; reconciling and uniting Nigerians and creating a sense of belonging among all the ethnic groups in the country; and providing adequate and enduring security for lives and property of all Nigerians at all levels

Hon. Fabiyi emphasised that the thrust of this campaign mantra was to ensure that the country is fully revived and brought back from the economic woes that Nigerians are currently passing through today.

He said Atiku has great wealth of experience which cut across politics, business and international diplomacy, adding that with Atiku’s presidency, Nigeria will regain its pride of place at the comity of nations which will foster greater inflow of foreign investment into the country and consequently boost the economy

Hon. Fabiyi, at the occasion also delivered a special message on behalf of the former vice president to the Nigerian youths whom he said have a special pride of place in the heart of his principal.

He said the Nigeria youths will gain immensely from Atiku Abubakar’s presidency if voted into power, stressing that most of Atiku’s businesses are managed by Nigerian youths; and same will be replicated in Atiku’s government with over forty per cent slot already penciled down for the youths. He said Atiku has so much confidence in the Nigeria youths and they will be given a greater role in his government if voted into power

The All Atiku Support Group Chairman also advised the Nigerian women to key into the Atiku’s presidency project. He described the Nigerian women as nation builders who must be recognized and given their rightful place in the country.

He said, the Waziri Adamawa on his personal capacity has already started encouraging women economically through Micro-Finance soft loans to boost their businesses in Adamawa state which will be reciprocated across the country gradually and in phases.

He therefore urged all the youths and women including all eligible Nigerian voters to register to vote by obtaining their Voters’ Permanent Card (PVC) for the forthcoming elections, adding that is the only way they can effect the change the entire Nigerians are clamouring for

The Director-General of TAM-G, Hon. Frank Adogbeji and the Lagos state Director Hon. Princess Adeniji Bunmi both expressed gratitude to the former vice president through his representative for his stimulating message and support for the group and promised that the group will work tirelessly to ensure that Atiku’s presidency becomes a reality come 2019

The event which attracted a large crowd of supporters for Atiku’s presidential bid project, had 13 executive members inaugurated including 35 LCDs/LGAs coordinators for Lagos state to campaign massively for Atiku come 2019