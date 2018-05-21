EKEDC gets USAID Power Africa support

THE United States Agency for International Development, USAID, Power Africa has given the Eko Distribution Company, EKEDC a Bucket Truck to boost power distribution.

Bucket Truck is used to lift materials and supplies to workers to correct faults from electric poles instead of ladder.

While receiving the equipment, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, EKEDC, said it would enable the company’s technical staff to do their work without hitches.

“The bucket truck will ensure that we are able to do things in a better way. We will be able to perform our functions very well and get to our customers faster.

“USAID Power Africa and EKEDC have shown how things need to be done in our industry and in Nigeria at large.“We are here today celebrating another milestone achieved by EKEDC with the partnership we have with Power Africa.”

Delivering the equipment, Mr Gela Kereselidze, USAID representative, said the Bucket truck was the second batch of equipment donated to EKEDC to enhance its performance.

Kereselidze said the truck would assist the company in terms of better response to faults reported by electricity consumers, thereby reducing technical and commercial losses.

The Chairman of EKEDC, Mr Charles Momoh, while receiving the equipment at the headquarters of EKEDC in Marina, Lagos, expressed satisfaction with the positive outcome of the partnership between the two bodies.