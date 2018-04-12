Uzoho, Ezenwa, Akpeyi good enough, says CHAN Eagles keeper

Former CHAN Eagles keeper, Chigozie Agbim has submitted that the Super Eagles going to the World Cup have good hands to man the posts contrary to fears that goalkeeping was a problem area for the Eagles.

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is yet to confirm is number one choice even as Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi ready and available for the job.

“There shouldn’t be goalkeeping concerns in the Super Eagles for whatever reasons”, argued former Eagles goalkeeper Agbim.

“We have quite a good number of them doing well at their respective clubs at the moment.

“You don’t expect me to start mentioning names, but the federation, the handlers of the Super Eagles whose duties it is to invite players to the national camp know.

“They (national team handlers) watch these goalkeepers ply their trades for their clubs week in, week out.

“It’s a matter of self belief. They have been doing it (during the qualifiers and friendly games).

“So, why not at the World Cup?

Agbim captained the CHAN Eagles led by (now late) Stephen Keshi who won bronze medal in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2014.