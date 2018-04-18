Secure your future with your votes, cleric tells Ndigbo

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—THE General Overseer of Bible Base Miracle Assembly, with headquarters in Onitsha, Anambra state, Rev. Jerry Nwachukwu, has called on the political class in both the South East and South South zones of the country to mount a vigorous campaign for the people to go out and register and collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards, PVCs for the 2019 general elections.

Speaking to newsmen in Onitsha, the cleric said the period when politicians should bring out their money to educate the public to register and collect their PVCs is now.

He advised Nigerians and Ndigbo in particular to secure their future by taking part in the process of electing credible people who will rule and represent them, reminding them that their voters’ cards are their power to determine who represents or rules them.

Nwachukwu spoke ahead of the Church’s 7-Day programme at the church premises in Asaba from April 22 to April 29, 2018, with a theme: “Help from Above,” organised to give God glory for delivering him and 71 members of the church from death when the church building collapsed in April, 2013.

“If you don’t have PVCs, you have already voted for a wrong candidate to be your representative. To be neutral is to accept the outcome of the election.I must be blunt. If you don’t have a PVC, you are one of the enemies of Nigeria. No excuse is enough for not having PVC,” he said.

The General Overseer continued: “politics is part and parcel of human beings. And we are all political animals. I am saying this to make it clear that there will be no meaningful change without action. And neutral gear can’t move a vehicle.”

has identified divine intervention as the major reason that led to himself and 71 members of his church escaping death when the building they were using as their worship center in Asaba, Delta State capital collapsed.

Speaking to newsmen in Onitsha, headquarters of the Church, the cleric recalled that in April 2013, 72 of them were inside the building when suddenly it collapsed but to the glory of the Almighty, no single person died or sustained injury.

According to Rev. Nwachukwu, “it was a day the enemies planned to wipe away 72 members of my Church through an on-going renovation. The structure gave way and72 of us were inside the church but none of us was killed or hurt.

However, he continued, “that was the beginning of the miracles for the church as God brought somebody who was not even a member of the Church to reconstruct the building even beyond the level they originally planned it without collecting a dime from the Church”.

He further stated that God has continued to deliver them from all troubles, stressing that the programme was also designed to encourage people out there going through one challenge or the other never to lose hope as God is still in the business of delivering his people.

“The God who delivered us will also see them through. We will use the opportunity to pray for the prosperity of Delta State and the entire country. And that is the reason we have invited the Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and members of his State Executive Council, the Speaker and members of the State House of Assembly as well as the Asaba traditional institution” he said.

He disclosed that highlights of the programme would include praise night and Thanksgiving Service/Luncheon which will hold Friday, April 27 and April 29 respectively.