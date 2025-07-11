Constitutional Review: Let our votes count — Nigerians demand

•Call for real electoral reform

•Say power must shift from Abuja to the people

•Ensure fiscal autonomy, return to 1963 Constitution—Niger Delta tells FG

•Restructure now or risk collapse – South East, others warn

•From North to South, stakeholders ask for power shift to regions

•Critics blast National Assembly over repeated, fruitless amendments

Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South; Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South West; Sam Oyadongha; Peter Duru; Ozioruva Aliu; Marie-Therese Nanlong; Rotimi Ojomoyela; Shina Abubakar; James Ogunnaike; Dan Abia; Emem Idio; Ochuko Akuopha; Steve Oko; Laolu Elijah & Deola Badru

As the National Assembly embarked on another exercise of constitutional amendment, Nigerians have demanded, loud and clear, that their votes must truly count and their voices must be heard. They therefore called for real electoral reform which they argued is crucial for democratic progress.

Public hearing on the Constitutional Review was held simultaneously last weekend at the six geopolitical regions of the country, where various stakeholders made presentations and submitted memoranda.

The citizens demanded that regional elections should be conducted by regional electoral bodies as part of electoral reforms, and federal elections should be conducted by federal electoral bodies. In addition, they said elections should be conducted and transmitted electronically and if electronic voting and transmission are used, elections can be spaced out over several days and that elections for all offices, however, ought to take place during the same time frame.

The stakeholders further called for fiscal federalism, state police, resource control, creation of more states among others. They agreed, among other things, on regional structure, where regions form the federating units, empowered to determine their internal governance models and constituent states or provinces, and self-determination rights, where each federating unit (region) should possess the constitutional right to self-determination within the context of national sovereignty of the Nigerian state. They suggested that the present six geopolitical zones be reconfigured and vested with autonomy to create or merge states and provinces within their boundaries.

They also advocated the decentralization of the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies, allowing regions to establish and control their security institutions, adding that all service chiefs must be subject to legislative confirmation by either the House of Assembly or the National Assembly, in the case of the federal police force.

Electoral reform, foremost priority for constitutional amendments — Hon Steve Otaloro, Director, Media & Publicity, APC

According to Hon Steve Otaloro, Director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress, APC, “The foremost priority for constitutional amendments should be electoral reform aimed at ensuring that the people’s votes really count. Voting is often regarded as the cornerstone of democracy, as it empowers citizens to shape their governance and hold leaders accountable.

In a democratic society, the integrity of the electoral process is paramount. It is essential that every citizen’s vote is valued and accurately reflected in the outcomes of elections. To achieve this, we must advocate comprehensive reforms that include the full-scale implementation of technology in the voting process, such as electronic voting systems, to minimize human errors and enhance transparency. The recent proposed reform by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow for computer-generated slips has the potential to streamline the voting process, making it more efficient and user-friendly.

Voters who may have faced challenges in obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs)—such as logistical issues, long distances to registration centers, or lack of awareness—would have an easier alternative for identification. Additionally, we should advocate for the autonomy of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with the authority and power to appoint and relieve resident electoral officers in the states to oversee elections, free from political interference. It is essential that the electoral body enjoys this independent process to ensure its autonomy from political interference, as its work to uphold citizens’ voting rights is the foundation of democracy, allowing citizens to exercise their right to choose their leaders and influence the direction of their country.

Furthermore, we must address the issue of voter suppression and ensure that all eligible citizens have equal access to the ballot. This includes simplifying the registration process and actively engaging marginalized communities to encourage participation in the democratic process. While there are several important areas for constitutional reform, prioritizing electoral reform to ensure that the people’s votes count, alongside the establishment of state police, will significantly strengthen our democracy and promote good governance in Nigeria.

Well thought-out electoral reforms will favour Nigeria —Morris, ex-Bayelsa CLO scribe

Comrade Alagoa Morris, the former secretary of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Bayelsa State, stated, “electoral reforms would be effectively in favour of Nigeria and not a few selfish Nigerians, who are always pursuing personal ends and hence, manipulating their ways through at the expense of the common good. That mantra of such Nigerians saying ‘go to court’ should be addressed by well-thought-out electoral reforms.

The issue of vote buying and criminalising electoral violence to ensure those who perpetrate electoral violence don’t escape the law should be considered in the interest of democracy.

On the issue of state creation, the viability and homogeneity should be considered with geographical boundaries. Local governments should be established by state houses of assembly rather than the federal government.

Cooperation between local security agencies and law enforcement should be promoted. Because of the current state of insecurity, I support the establishment of state police because I believe that indigenous people will be better equipped to police their terrain, as they are more familiar with it.”

Ensuring integrity of votes essential for democratic progress —Lanre Ogunsuyi, public analyst, former Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Ekiti State

Former Information Commissioner in Ekiti state, My Lanre Ogunsuyi argued that, “Ensuring the integrity of votes is crucial for democratic progress. Reforms might include measures to enhance voter registration, ballot security and electoral dispute resolution. This constitutional review process aims to promote inclusive governance and ensure that amendments reflect the will of the people.

Various stakeholders, including civil society groups, traditional leaders, and citizens, are encouraged to participate and shape the future of Nigeria’s constitution. I therefore urge all sections of the society to harness their agitations and ensure that the amendments are included in the proposed draft”.

Electoral reforms are crucial —David West

The chairman of the Civil Liberties Organization in Bayelsa State, David West, said, “The way our electioneering system is currently operating is no longer in line with democratic principles, so in addition to state creation, we will be interested in looking at electoral reforms.

It is concerning that so many people are defecting from one party to another without any clear ideology. Nigerians should have the necessary assurance from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the results of the 2027 elections will be electronically transmitted immediately and directly following the polls, without the typical server outage. INEC ought to consider modifying the Electoral Act to restrict the political window for politicians to engage in cross-carpeting.

In 2027, Nigerians will want to cast ballots and their votes to count, so electoral reforms are crucial.

On his part, Adesegun Emmanuel Adesina, Chairman, Coalition of NGOs, Ogun State (CONGOS), said, “as a person that believes strongly in the Nigerian project, most especially on the electoral process, I would prefer the consideration of electoral reform among other requests towards the constitutional amendments. If this is done, it will promote active participation of people in the electoral process”.

Electoral reform, state police should get priority – Senator Husain, Ex Osun-West Senator

Senator Mudashiru Husain on his part asked the National Assembly to prioritise creation of State Police and reform of the Electoral Act. He said, “This for me is most vital to ensuring the growth and development of our democratic institutions.

The issue of State Police is central to ensure adequate and proper policing of the territory called Nigeria, thereby ensuring safety of life and property of Nigerians no matter where they are and their social status. As lawmakers our focus should be to do anything to ensure that our people are safe through adequate policing by allowing State Police to complement the federal Police and even allowing local sheriffs to be operational.

Also, focus for now should be on reforming the electoral act with a view to ensuring that the people’s votes count. This would not only encourage people to vote but also enhance the integrity of the electoral system”.

Fiscal autonomy is what we ask for —Mudiaga-Odje, constitutional lawyer

Constitutional lawyer and pioneer staff member of the first Joint Committee of the National Assembly on Amendment of the 1999 Constitution, Dr. Akpo Mudiaga-Odje, said, “Restructuring is what the people are clamoring for; restructuring the fiscal independence of the states like the regions had in the 1960 and 1963 Constitutions in sections 134 and 140, respectively.

It is fiscal autonomy that we are asking for; we don’t want the states to be going to the federal government to collect money. Consequently, there should be an amendment to the 68 items on the Exclusive Legislative List. Issues like item 39—oil and minerals—should be removed and given to the states. Let the states explore their resources.

There should be fiscal autonomy by dismembering the exclusive list; it is too broad. There are 68, although one of them has been removed—item 48. Police, of course; it is a bitter reality that we have to face now. Whether the governors will take control of them or not, I think it is time to decentralize and let us have state police.

Although the argument against it is important, we should not ignore the fact that the governors will turn it against opponents; the principle is not bad, and it is the application of the principle that is the problem.”

True federalism—Emiaso, retired customary court president

Retired President of the Delta State Area Customary Court, Miakpor Emiaso, said, “The federal government has no business engaging in a lot of the things that have been clamped into the Exclusive Legislative List, which is a fallout from the military mentality of a single command structure with the Commander-in-Chief wielding all that power. That does not work in a democratic system.

In a constitutional democracy, the real power should reside with the people. There are some ridiculous things in the Exclusive Legislative List that the federal government is involved with. The federal government should be primarily concerned with such things as defense, diplomacy, currency, such things, and not that the federal government is getting involved with building roads everywhere, even railways, no.

It is the states and even the local governments that should be doing some of these things because, by doing so, we move this country nearer true federalism, where the federal government is not involved in all these things that they are doing. The federal government should just hands-off all these things and let the states control their resources and pay royalties to the federal government. Let us go back to the arrangement that we had in the 1963 constitution; it worked very well.

The arrangement in the 1963 constitution was superb, and every part of the country was vibrant, dynamic, and doing very well without any state government or some characters sitting in one place being lazy and just waiting for the federal government to come and give them money to spend without any form of production.”

Resource control for host communities —Wills, Ijaw leader

Hon. Iniruo Wills, a co-convener of the Embasara Foundation, an Ijaw think tank for good governance, said, “Restoration of ownership of natural resources to the natural owners, the host communities, and radical electoral reforms without which national transformation can only happen by a miraculous chance.”

States should create and fund LGAs —Eric Omare, legal practitioner

Eric Omare, a former president of the Ijaw Youth Council and legal practitioner, said, “The most important constitutional reforms should be to allow states to create and fund local governments within their states, as well as electoral reforms to make the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) truly independent. Only people of strong character and integrity should work at the INEC, and there should be reforms on strengthening judicial independence.”

New states must be created —Prof Okaba, INC president

President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof Benjamin Okaba, said, “Creation of states should be highlighted. We want at least two more homogeneous ljaw states and more local government areas in Bayelsa and for the ljaw in Edo states. We should also prioritise the abrogation of all obnoxious resources laws such as the 1969 Petroleum, Land Use and PIA Acts, and request for 50 per cent derivation.”

We want to control our God-given resources — MOSOP

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) renewed the call for the creation of Bori State and resource control at the zonal public hearing on the constitution review. President of the MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, while submitting his memorandum, said Ogoni people also crave resource control because “it will give us access to control our God-given resources and use the same to develop our people.

Nsuke asserted, “We have been struggling for this for a long time. Now, the federal government has to listen to the cry of the people of the Niger Delta. We have enormous resources, and we must be allowed to have access to them. There is no mineral-bearing community in the entire region that bears the semblance of a naturally endowed area. Our environment has been so badly polluted, yet nobody cares.

What the system cares about is to extract what it can and leave the place devastated. We need to control our resources so that the proceeds could be deployed to improve on our infrastructural deficit and empower our youths and women, especially those who are most vulnerable due to the negative tendencies of the oil majors.

Resource control is to allow the states to control the resources in their localities and contribute a percentage, not less than 50 percent, to the federal government to support the military and other functions.”

Devolution of power, creation of state police our top priority —Benue tribal leaders

The Benue State tribal leaders under the aegis of Mzough U Tiv, MUT, the Ochitoha K’Idoma, OKI, and the Omi Ny’Igede, ONI, have listed the devolution of power and creation of state police as its top priority. The Chairman of the tribal leaders, and President General of MUT worldwide, Chief Iorbee Ihagh stated that the country was ripe to have state police to help tackle the menace of insecurity in parts of the country. Chief Ihagh pointed out that since the country was copying the American presidential system of government there was also the need for the country to adopt the policing system of America. He said “in America which we are copying, they operate the County and State Police system.

Why are we not introducing at least the state police in Nigeria given the size of our country and our population? That is why we are backing constitutional provision for state police because it will help the state be able to fight insecurity better. Though the governors are regarded as the Chief Security Officers of their respective states, they lack the powers to determine the deployment of security personnel even when challenged by insecurity. The Police Commissioner in the state does not take directive from the Governor but from Abuja. So there is a need for state police that would enable quick reactions when the states are faced with security challenges just like we have in Benue state at the moment. We are also canvassing the devolution of powers. There is so much concentration of powers at the centre and we are asking that some of the powers and responsibilities be transferred to the states.

States should be allowed to take ownership of their resources and from which they contribute to the centre. The power at the centre is so limitless, we cannot continue with the states going to Abuja at the end of every month, cap in hand, to get handouts from the centre. It does not allow for growth and development and it has to change.”



Stakeholders in Plateau State insisted that establishment of state police would improve responsiveness to security challenges. At the public hearing for constitutional review, Plateau Initiative for the Development and Advancement of the Natives, PIDAN, representing 58 indigenous ethnic nationalities in Plateau State, called for a holistic restructuring of Nigeria’s federal system to “ensure justice, equity, and national unity.”

On gender equity and women participation, PIDAN, the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), alongside partner civil society organizations (CSOs), described such as a necessary step toward correcting long-standing gender imbalance in governance. On Local Government Autonomy, PIDAN explained, States should be allowed to create viable LGAs based on clear criteria, they asked for the assignment to traditional rulers, quasi-judicial and administrative roles, including security and land matters.

Ihechukwu Madubuike advocates regionalism, parity state for S’East, new constitution

In his own submission, former Minister of Education, Health respectively, Professor Ihechukwu Madubuike, advocated a return to regional government, power devolution and fiscal federalism where the federating regions will control their resources and pay agreed royalty to the Centre. He also demanded the creation of the long-agreed parity state for the South East, and the drafting of a brand new constitution for Nigeria, describing the current constitution as “fraudulent, over patched and an imposition” by the military.

He said:”What we elders especially those who were there when Nigeria became independent, want is the kind of constitution – federal constitution – that we had, that made it possible for Nigerians not to have only one constitution, but also to have regional constitutions which is the epitome of the symbol of true federalism.

The Eastern region then had its own constitution and a representative in the UK, and in Nigeria. That was the kind of constitution we had during independence. That made us work and to develop with other nations. Regrettably the military aberration changed that narrative. And since then, we have been experiencing reverse development. They centralized everything and gave humongous power to the central government.

So, we need to devolve, reduce the powers of the federal government and cede many of them to the sub-nationals, that is the regions, the constituent states that make up the federal government. We also have to go back to federalism where states control minerals and agricultural products from their states and pay agreed royalties for the central government and military maintenance and defense. Again, as far as state creation is concerned, those of us from the South East have suffered tremendously because of the disparities in state creation.

One of the things that provoked the Civil War was the marginalization, and the creation of states in the country when the Igbos were not there. I think that the constitution has been patched enough, there’s no more space for patching it. They should come out with a completely new constitution that is federalist in all realms. We should have a new constitution”.

Professor of Law and Former Dean —Faculty of law, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba- Akoko

“The real issue for me is the need to restructure the federation and make the component units functional. Devolution of power and effective institutions to combat corruption at both national and state level. There must be a way to hold the governors accountable effectively. The local government must be free of the overhead influence of the governors.

Hon Kennedy Peretei —former Publicity Secretary of PDP

“Sometimes, one gets really amused with all the talk about constitutional amendment by every National Assembly that is inaugurated gulping huge sums from taxpayers money without any meaningful or fundamental changes to the 1999 edition of the Constitution. So, I believe the legislators are just using it to catch fun at our expense because the 11th Assembly will also proceed on the same ritual just like their predecessors. It has not produced anything meaningful”.

Moruff Balogun, Immediate past Vice Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Ijebu Ode branch

“As a stakeholder in the Nigerian project, the most important item I believe the National Assembly should prioritise in the ongoing constitutional review is the establishment of State Police. State policing stands out as the one that can immediately impact the lives of Nigerians, address our deep rooted security challenges and give true meaning to our federal system. The security situation in Nigeria has reached a disturbing point. From Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, banditry in the North West, separatist movements in the South East, farmer/herder conflicts in the Middle Belt, to militancy in the Niger Delta, no region is spared. A common denominator in all these challenges is the failure of our centralised policing system.

The Nigeria Police Force, as currently structured, is overstretched, underfunded, and lacks the grassroots intelligence and community connection needed to effectively police a vast and diverse country like Nigeria. In rural communities especially, residents would feel more secure knowing that those protecting them are members of their own communities, not strangers sent from far away states. Such familiarity builds trust and encourages cooperation between the people and the police.

Professor Sabit Olagoke, Islamic Scholar and Founder of Shafaudeen-in-Islam Worldwide

“I firmly believe that a significant reduction in the pay packages of political office holders is essential. The staggering amounts allocated to these individuals come at a great expense to the poor masses. Furthermore, it is crucial to ban corrupt politicians from participating in future political contests; integrity must be restored in our governance. On the issue of the immunity clause, I advocate its complete removal from our constitution.

This change will not only check the excesses of governors, vice presidents, and presidents but will also compel them to be accountable and deliver on their mandate to the people. Lastly, I call for the implementation of local government autonomy, in alignment with the Supreme Court judgment, to empower local governance and enhance community development.”

In his own contribution, Mr. Tunde Olasupo, a former banker and a businessman said, “I think the creation of state police places the Nigerian state on the right pedestal of progress. The peculiarity of Nigeria as a country with a large and growing population, with many ethnic groups and languages make it more crucial for its consideration.

“State policing will also help communities and the police to have stronger ties as police officers are also locals. The way to go now as a country is consideration of state policing as this present system has failed us and people seem to have lost confidence and trust in Nigerian Police”.