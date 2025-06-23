Catholic Bishops call for prayers to end killings

…As Anglican Communion slams govt over weaponisation of hunger, poverty

By Vincent Ujumadu & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Catholic Bishops of the Archdiocese of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province have called for prayers from the faithful in the area to end bloodshed and killings in Nigeria.

This came as the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion Diocese of Amichi, has lamented that Nigeria, as one of the very few nations of the world where almost every mineral resource is deposited in large quantities, has not utilized them positively for its overall development.

The Catholic Bishops, comprising all the Dioceses in Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi states, had already declared Friday, June 20 as a special day of prayer and fasting.

In a letter signed by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, who is the Chairman, and Bishop of Abakaliki and Most Rev. Peter Chukwu, who is the Secretary, the bishops condemned the killings across the country, particularly, the recent ones in Yelawata, Benue State and Eha-Amufu in Enugu State.

The letter titled, ‘Urgent prayer request to stop the bloodshed in Nigeria’, described the killings as an inhumane, barbaric, and gross violation of the sanctity and dignity of human life.

It noted that in many parts of Nigeria today, many people are living in constant fear due to insecurity.

The letter read in part: “We, the Catholic Bishops of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province condemn in strongest terms, the recent gruesome massacre of our brothers and sisters in Benue State by the so-called herdsmen on Friday night, June 13, 2025.

“We also received credible information that similar senseless attacks and killings also took place in some parts of Eha-Amufu in Enugu State on Sunday, June 15, 2025. We are deeply anguished and shocked by this relentless shedding of innocent blood in different parts of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“We describe these acts as inhuman, barbaric, and gross violation of the sanctity and dignity of human life. In many parts of Nigeria today, many people are living in constant fear due to insecurity.

“We call on the Federal Government to immediately put an end to the almost daily bloodshed in different parts of the country, while also demanding government at all levels to rise to their principal duty of restoring security, justice, and peace in Nigeria.

“We also call on all men and women of goodwill in the Province to turn to God in prayer at this critical moment of history because God is our hope and our hope cannot disappoint us.

“In a very special way, we invite all priests and religious people in our Province to observe next Friday, June 20, 2025, as a special day of prayer and fasting.

“The intention is for peace and security, especially in Benue State, Enugu State, and other parts of Nigeria where similar things are happening. We also pray for those who have lost their lives in these circumstances. We pray that God will receive their souls and console their families”.

In its release yesterday, the Anglican Communion, Diocese of Amichi said that hardship, weaponisation of hunger and poverty, mass unemployment and the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria constitute embarrassment to the world.

The Anglican Church disclosed this in the Presidential address the Church delivered to the Second Session of the 6th Synod of Diocese of Amichi with the theme, “Heathens in church uniform: Call for re-evangelisation and proper discipline of church members”, held at Immanuel Anglican Church, Akwaihedi, Nnewi-South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Synod through Bishop Ikeakor, also lambasted Nigerian leaders and politicians, accusing them of being responsible for Nigeria and Nigerian’s woes, describing them as a “bundle of heartless, wicked, insensitive, and desperate politicians, who comfortably feed on the tears, flesh, and blood of the poor, and impoverished Nigerians.

According to Bishop Ikeakor, “There is an African Proverb which says that it is an absurdity and abnormality to live inside an ocean and still be bathing with dry sand. Nigeria is a nation excessively blessed by God. Nigeria is one of the very few nations in the world where almost every mineral resource is deposited in large quantities.

“All other nations far below our natural resources capacity, have positively applied the revenues accruing from their resources to the overall development of their countries.

“Nigeria is the fifth largest oil-producing country in the world. What have we to show for it?….. hunger, hardship, weaponization of hunger and poverty, mass unemployment, an embarrassing number of out-of-school children, abysmal maternal mortality and morbidity, moribund health care system, and an education system anchored on big certificates devoid of competence and productivity.

“Inflation rate keeps soaring high every day. Civil and public servants are paid slave-equivalent salaries and emoluments. Nigeria and Nigerians are bleeding to death daily. But the most painful and regrettable side of our woes is the insensitivity of our leaders, and politicians to the plight of Nigerians.

“There are no practical, sustainable, impactful, or purposeful plans and policies by our leaders in tackling the hydra-headed monsters of poverty, insecurity, brain drain, technological backwardness, paucity or absence of infrastructural development, high profile corruption, and political nepotism.

“The major concern of our leaders in 2025 is the endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for 2027. What a bundle of heartless, wicked, insensitive, and desperate politicians who comfortably feed on the tears, flesh, and blood of the poor, and impoverished Nigerians!

“What are the convincing achievement templates responsible for this general endorsement? Our healthcare is in shambles. Our judiciary has been bought and strangled into willing tools in the hands of politicians. The education sector and system are in a state of stagnation, non-competitiveness, and non-productivity.

“Our legislature and legislators have become a rubber gavel of approval of every request from the President. It has also become a haven for a conglomeration of corrupt former governors and political officeholders, who seek protection for their corrupt colleagues.

“Another area of grave concern to me is the consistent silence of Mr. President amid almost daily mass killings and massacre of harmless, innocent Nigerians by the Fulani herdsmen. Why is it impossible for President Tinubu, to personally speak out, and give directives to the security agencies concerning the killings? All you hear is that either the president or the spokesman of the President said.

“Benue State is boiling, Zamfara, Borno, Enugu, Sokoto, Niger, Plateau, Anambra, etc. are harvesting the blood unleashed by Fulani herdsmen, and nobody is doing anything. To my mind, Nigeria is showcasing all the indices and indexes of a failed State.

“Any nation where human dignity and human life are not essential is as good as a failed State. Borrowing has become the second name of this administration. Nobody will be worried if we are borrowing for something meaningful, impactful, and productive. But when our leaders are borrowing for nothing, we have a very serious need to shout “There is fire on the mountain. Nigerians should not run, run, run, but act, act, act.!!!

“I strongly believe that this country can be rescued, restored, and repositioned. These men holding Nigeria to ransom are not up to ten thousand in number. If over two hundred million Nigerians purposefully rise against these men and women through the ballot boxes and votes, they cannot overwhelm us.

“We have no other country but Nigeria. For our youths who think that running out of the country is the answer, you are wrong. No matter what you become in another man’s land, you are still a slave in slave labour in that land. Even with a Green card or Resident Permit, you are nothing but a glorified slave in the hands of selfish and unrepentant Westerners.

“Our youths should not be willing tools in the hands of wicked politicians. Nigeria has the potency, potential, and resources to become an economic power in the world. Only our willingness, intentionality, and sacrifice will make it happen. Let all of us think, and act quickly.

“Tell me the rationality and purposefulness in renovating an International Conference Center with a whooping thirty-nine billion naira (N39bn) when our hospitals are collapsing.