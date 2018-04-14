Put Your Wife Down At Your Peril!

LARA had often moaned that someone else had got the life she was supposed to have. We were mates at the secondary school and have remained close decades after we left. A fairly brilliant student, we were all mildly surprised when she opted for matrimony. Within the spate of a decade, she’d not only had four children, she’d become fat and frumpy, It didn’t help that her husband’s clerical job didn’t pay much to keep the family above the breadline. In the end Lara resigned her low-paid job and trained as a caterer.

“It was the best move I’d made so far,” Lara had said. “After running a modest canteen, I was extremely lucky when one of our mates in school helped me get the job of running the canteen in her office. It was a big one too and the responsibilities were challenging. But there were perks too – it meant the difference between paying the school fees and putting decent meals on the table.

You would think Lere my husband would appreciate the extra money. The business centre he set up when he was retrenched wasn’t bringing in much and that really frustrated him. When we argued, he said lots of things – that I didn’t know when to shut up, that I looked like the back of an elephant. He even complained I came home reeking of kitchen fume.

“Thanks to his criticism, I spruced myself up a bit. I got some new clothes I could afford and tried applying make-up. The staff teased me but I enjoyed the attention. But the day that really changed my life for the better happened some nine months ago. We were already packing up for the day when one of the top officials sent for me. He was going to work late and wondered if I could rustle up something for him to eat. I told him I would try my best. The rest of the canteen staff were all set to leave so I told them not to bother I would handle things.

“When I later took the tray to the man, we shall call him Leo, he was already on the settee in his office with a lot of files on the coffee table. I cleared a portion of the table and set the food down. I gave him drinks from his fridge and told him I would wait at the

reception when he was through. He shook his head and told me to sit with him as he ate. He told me to help myself to a drink and I took a bottle of stout. He raised his brow slightly and giggled. When I sat next to him again, I noticed a photo of three smiling children – all boys and they looked.just like him. He chatted as he had his meal and I realised what a friendly man he was “The setting was so domesticated that I suddenly realised I missed proper sex and felt sexually drawn to Leo. I don’t know where the courage came from but as he raised his glass for more drinks, I leant forward and kissed him. Leo’s eyes widened in surprise.

I thought he might recoil, embarrassed, and order me out of his office. Instead, he pulled me closer and frantically kissed me back. As he pushed my top up, I tugged at his trousers. His fingers were all over my boobs. I was wearing an old, grey bra, but he didn’t mind. He pushed it up, wanting skin to skin. Some of the files laid scattered on the floor but we took no notice. I ended up with some of them under my buttocks as we made frantic love. I felt I was that ‘someone else’, that I had finally taken my life back.

“When it was over, Leo seemed happy with himself as he gave me a cuddle. You’re one sexy big girl!’ he whispered. In that moment, I knew it would happen again. And it has. Sex with my husband had become something that happenmed on a Saturday night when he rolled in from his beer parlour to wake me up. I missed proper sex and thank goodnes , Leo is providing that.

“I supposed you could say we’re having an affair – except that Leo and I never meet anywhere but at the office. Yet it’s enough for me. Lere and I are still arguing. A few nights ago, I even blurted out in

the heat of temper: 1’m sleeping with one of my bosses!’ He looked at me as if I’d gone off my senses. ‘Don’t be daft,’ he snorted. ‘Who’d want a fat slob like you?’ Well, Leo does. And ‘that’s why I won.’t stop what I’m doing. I can face life and my husband’s callous indifference as long as Leo wants me. He’s a very generous man too.

Come to think of it, I must be a lot cheaper than those hoity-toity high-maintenance girls in the office – and I’m no threat.

“Thanks to his generosity, I’m able to afford small luxuries for the family – including my husband! I’ve shed a bit of weight too – not that much as I enjoy my food. If Lere notices anything, he hasn’t said a wnrd, He should really be grateful that another man is helping him shoulder his responsibilities.”