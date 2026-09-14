School resumption: Parents lament as fees go up 40%

***Fuel price hike may hamper school run

***School owners rue unpaid bills, high running cost

By Adesina Wahab and Dayo Johnson

As primary and secondary schools reopen across the country today parents and guardians are going to contend with paying higher school fees, as most private schools have increased fees by between 30 and 40 per cent, checks by Vanguard have shown.

Even those with wards in public schools in a place, such as Lagos State, who are not in formal employment where they can secure tax clearance certificates, now have to pay N20,100 levy instead of the previous amount of N10,100.

A private secondary school in Ipaja area of Lagos, (identity withheld) increased the tuition fee from N86,000 per term to N124,000.

Similarly, another school in Egbeda area increased tuition fee from N250,000 per term to N320,000.

Reports from across the country indicated a similar pattern in terms of fees and other obligations parents have to meet.

Fuel price hike may hamper school runs

With the frequent increase in the pump price of fuel in the country, some school owners may scale down their school bus system.

With the latest price increase happening a few days ago when parents had been sent bills in July, some school owners are considering sending fresh bills to parents to reflect the economic realities of the day.

In the same vein, more parents may outsource the transportation of their children to and from school to private transporters and cyclists.

A parent, John Aderiye, said the it would not make any economic sense if he had to spend about N10,000 on fuel to take his child to school and back home.

“I have decided to save my self needless stress by contracting a tricyclist in my neighbourhood to take my son to and from school. What I will be spending on that monthly is a fragment of what I would have spent on fuelling my car to do so,” he stated.

Also, a school owner in Alagbado area of Lagos has completely stopped the school bus system.

Now, parents will be responsible for bringing their children to school or let them stay in the hostel.

Her decision, it was gathered, was based on the cost of maintaining the buses and fuel.

School owners rue unpaid bills

When contacted, the President of the Lagos Chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS, Otunba Yusuf Alaka, noted that private school owners were not to blame for the increase in fees.

“In fact, the increase ought to be higher than that if the cost of living would be taken into consideration in full force. The increase being complained about, that is 40 per cent, is small if we are to go the whole hog.

‘’But we are considerate too and moreover, many of our members have hundreds of millions of naira yet to be paid by parents. Do you know that some parents will owe fees here and take their children to another school the following term.

“If you look at a school and you see say 300 students, ask the owner how many students have fully paid their fees at the end of the term. That is apart from the operational cost that keeps increasing daily. We also have different levies and taxes to pay various tiers of government.

“People don’t seem to understand what we go though running our schools. People are running away from the teaching profession and to get people to take up the job, you have to pay them well. In some parts of Lagos now, you can’t pay a teacher less than N150,000 monthly. If you have your own permanent site for a school, have you considered the cost of renting a place?!

‘’We understand the situation and we are not too shylock in our thinking and action. Let the people understand what we are going through too,” he said.

Parents reeling under heavy economic weight —NAPTAN

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo, said parents were groaning under heavy economic weights, including paying school fees and buying books for their children.

“School owners have increased fees by between 30 and 40 per cent and many parents are finding it difficult to cope because of the economic situation in the country.

‘’What the proprietors are saying is that operational cost has increased. They cite the cost of maintenance of facilities, even classrooms, where if they have any repair to do, is expensive.

“Yes, we all know what the situation is nationwide, but we plead with them to reduce their fees. It should not be more than 20 per cent increase. Most of the parents and guardians that are going to pay don’t enjoy salary or income increment, most are not civil servants and even what is the level of the salary increment that civil servants enjoy.

‘’We are just pleading with them to make things easy. For parents, I pray that God blesses their pockets to be able to live up to their responsibilities. However, I would advise that they don’t go beyond their capacities. Private schools have levels, you don’t have to put your children in the very expensive ones,” he opined.

Don’t be discouraged, NUT urges parents

When contacted, the Chairman of the Lagos Council of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Hassan Akintoye, advised parents and guardians not to be discouraged.

“Yes, things are tough. The economic situation is challenging and many people are struggling but that is not an excuse to withdraw children from school. I am advising parents not to be discouraged and give up. We have to take the issue of the education of our children seriously. They are our future. We must not joke with them and their future.

“As students resume, I pray that God will bless our parents to be able to do the needful. Education is the best legacy we can give them,” he stated.

Uncertainty over resumption in unity colleges

While schools are resuming, uncertainty is persisting over whether unity colleges in the country would resume as planned.

This is because of the controversy that has trailed the concession of Kings College, Lagos, to the Old Boys Association of the college.

The federal government, owner of the unity colleges , of which Kings College is one, recently handed over the college to the old boys.

The development has led to the Parent Teacher Association of unity colleges calling out members to boycott resumption.

At the weekend, the social media was agog with claims that the Federal Ministry of Education has postponed resumption of unity colleges nationwide by three weeks.

FG disowns circular on postponement of resumption

On Saturday night, the ministry in a release by Boriowo Folasade, the Director, Press and Public Relations, debunked the claims.

“The Federal Ministry of Education has disowned a fabricated circular circulating on social media, purporting to announce an additional three-week holiday for students of Federal Unity Colleges nationwide.

“The Ministry stated that the document did not originate from it and should be completely disregarded. It reaffirmed that Monday, 14 September 2026 remains the approved resumption date for all Federal Unity Colleges, with no directive extending the holiday or shifting resumption to 4 October 2026.

“The Ministry clarified that the purported circular, dated 8 September 2026 and referenced “FME/SS/UNI/2026/128,” is fraudulent. It also noted that the document falsely bears the name and signature of “Dr. (Mrs.) Aisha Garba” as Permanent Secretary. The Ministry’s Acting Permanent Secretary is Dr. Mrs. Folake Olatunji David.

“The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, assured parents, guardians, students and stakeholders of the Federal Government’s commitment to a safe, orderly and seamless resumption.

“The ministry urged the public to verify information through its established communication channels and refrain from reproducing or circulating fake official documents.

“The Federal Ministry of Education reaffirmed its commitment to providing accurate, timely and transparent information.”

Vanguard News