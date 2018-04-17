Policeman beaten comatose for shooting man in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

A police officer was weekend beaten to a state of coma by a mob , after he shot a man in the head, during an altercation at Alapere, Mile 12 area of Lagos.

As at yesterday, Vanguard reliably gathered that the cop, Opawoye Adetunji, a Superintendent of Police and the Divisional Crime Officer at the Shagamu Road Police division in Lagos, was yet to be out of coma.

His victim, whose identity was yet to be ascertained as at time of writing this report, was also unconscious at an undisclosed hospital where doctors are said to be battling to save his life.

An eye witness , Lola Dauda, said that the policeman, who was in mufti, stopped abruptly on the road , as his car had a fault, on Sunday.

“The parking position prevented other road users, particularly vehicles behind the faulty car from moving. At that point, the man whose car had a fault was engaged in a verbal confrontation with another man.

“I was busy sending text message to my husband , who was waiting for me in an eatery, when I heard a gunshot.

“Thinking it was from robbers, I bent down , to avoid being hit by stray bullet. But to my surprise, it turned out to be one of the men that was engaged in an argument.

“At that point, the man that fired the shot attempted to escape but people stopped him. He fired another shot which brushed another man by the shoulder. He was beaten mercilessly until he could no longer move.

“It was while they were beating him that his identity card, which indicated he was a policeman , was found.”

Another eyewitness, who gave his name simply as Danjuma, said: “Out of every one present at the scene, only one man was interested in the condition of the man that was shot while others faced the policeman.

“They ensured that the policeman was not breathing before they left him alone.”

Police intervention

The Divisional Police Officer, Alapere, who arrived the scene with some of his men, handled the situation professionally.

Some people at the scene had made emergency calls to save the dying man before the arrival of the Police team.

But the State Police Command has said that it will not tolerate the use of firearm outside the provisions of Force Order 237 as the Commissioner of Police , Imohimi Edgal, has directed that the officer be issued a comprehensive query for shooting a civilian for a yet to be determined reason.

A statement issued by the command and signed by its spokesman, Chike Oti, on the incident, said the officer, who is currently recuperating in the hospital alongside his victim, has not been able to give his statement because he is still unconscious as a result of the beating he received and injuries sustained when the mob attacked him at the scene of incident.

“The CP further directs that as soon he regains consciousness, he should be served with the query,” he added.