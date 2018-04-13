Plateau internally-displaced women protest

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Women displaced by recent attacks in Daffo District, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, yesterday, held a peaceful rally in Jos, the state capital to draw government and the public’s attention to their plight.

The internally-displaced women, who came out in their numbers dressed in black, carried placards with different inscriptions and marched from the Plateau State House of Assembly to the Government House, among other parts of the city.

The protesters, in a petition to the state government, President Muhammadu Buhari and the state Assembly, said the plights of over 7,000 internally displaced persons, IDPs, in Daffo calls for urgent action.

Their spokesman, Mrs. Comfort Malan, who signed the letter, said the poor health condition, hunger and depression at the IDP camps were already breeding suicidal tendencies among the adolescents.

Statistics

According to Mrs Malan, “Daffo District attacks by herdsmen have led to 32 deaths, 10 severe injuries, 10 missing persons and displacement of over 7,000 from nine villages. It is imperative to call the attention of governments at all levels, security agencies, civil societies, the media, religious bodies and other kind-spirited individuals to the prevailing humanitarian situation facing us the victims of these attacks.”

Speaker responds

Responding, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Peter Azi, who received the women, said the state government is trying to ensure that the security issue is resolved.

Azi commended the women for maintaining peace, assurring them that the legislature is behind them and that their letter will get to the governor and President Buhari.