Osinbajo lauds Sen. Binta for commitment to selfless service

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has lauded Sen. Binta Masi of Adamawa North Senatorial District for her commitment to selfless service to her constituency.

Osinbajo made the commendation on Sunday in Yola at a special Church Service to celebrate the 50th birthday of the senator.

He described Masi as a special person who always focused on the interest of her people, something he said had made her unique as a Christian and the only female senator from the north in the present senate.

While urging other public servants to emulate her, Osinbajo said it was not holding position that matters, but how one uses his or her position to serve humanity.

The vice president said many erudite Christians were holding various positions in the present administration and what they needed was prayers from fellow Christians to succeed in their purpose of being in government, which is service to humanity.

“Your prayers is what we need to make a difference,” Osinbanjo said.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustafa, and the Minister of Transport, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, lauded Masi for her achievements in life and urged her to maintain the tempo that endeared her to the electorate.

They noted Masi’s political successes first as an elected member of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State and later after returning to her home Adamawa to emerge the first female state party chairman and subsequently a senator.

On his part, the Deputy Governor of Adamawa who spoke on behalf of the state government, commended Masi for making the state proud and assured her of the support of government and people of the state at all time to sustain her good work.

Masi who shared her testimony of struggle in life, gave gratitude to God and all those who supported her to succeed, promising to sustain her commitment to selfless service.

Part of activities to mark Masi’s golden jubilee included the presentation of a vehicle, money and foodstuff to Yola Orphanage and the distribution of empowerment tools to 1,000 widows. (NAN)