Christmas: Labour Party urges Nigerian leaders to prioritise selfless service

National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman

By John Alechenu

The Senator Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party has urged Nigerian leaders to renew their commitment to selfless service as exemplified by Jesus Christ, whose birth is the reason for the Christmas celebration.

This was contained in a Christmas message to Nigerians signed by the Interim National Chairman of the party, in Abuja.



She said, “As the world marks the celebration of Christmas, I extend warm Christmas greetings to the Nigerian people.

“As we observe this sacred season, I urge Nigerians to reflect deeply on the life and earthly journey of Jesus Christ, and on the profound significance of Christmas to the Christian faith.

“Christmas is not merely a festive occasion; it is a reminder of love, sacrifice, humility, and service to humanity.

“I therefore enjoin everyone to exemplify the true meaning of Christmas by extending love, compassion, and empathy to one another.

“At a time when our country continues to grapple with the scourge of poverty, insecurity, and other social vices occasioned by poor leadership, the Christmas season should serve as a rallying point for unity and love.

“It is only through the love symbolised by Christ’s birth that Nigerians can confront despair, heal divisions, and overcome hopelessness.

“While I acknowledge that this is an era of anomie for our nation, I urge our beleaguered citizens not to lose hope in Nigeria.

“This country remains the only home we have. I therefore call for resilience, courage, and collective determination as we continue the struggle for justice, equity, and good governance.

“I also use this opportunity to call on those in positions of authority to emulate the virtues of Christ, whose birth we celebrate in this season.

“Our celebration of Christmas should not be symbolic alone, but must be reflected in sincere actions, selfless leadership, and a genuine commitment to the welfare of the people.

“Once again, I wish Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a season filled with hope.”

Vanguard News