Group commends Orji Kalu for selfless service to Abia North

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has expressed deep appreciation for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s dedication to the people of Abia North, commending his exceptional commitment to public service.

In a statement signed by its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, COSEYL lauded Senator Kalu for going beyond the usual expectations of a lawmaker by personally funding various development projects that have significantly improved the lives of his constituents. The group described his selfless contributions as an inspiring example of true leadership.

According to COSEYL, one of the most remarkable demonstrations of Senator Kalu’s commitment was his personal funding of a road project in Ndi-Orieke community, Ohafia Local Government Area. The road, which had been impassable for decades, is now being rehabilitated through his direct financial intervention.

“At a time when many political leaders are criticized for being disconnected from their constituents, Senator Kalu stands out as a beacon of hope and integrity,” the statement read. “His willingness to use his own resources for the good of the people proves that public service is not just about policies and legislation but about making real, tangible improvements in the lives of citizens.”

COSEYL emphasized that the senator’s actions have not gone unnoticed and have set a new standard for selfless leadership in the region. The youth group expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Abia North and pledged to support initiatives that bring meaningful development to the South East.

“We sincerely appreciate Senator Kalu for his continued service and generosity. His selflessness has made a positive difference in the lives of his people, and we are proud to have him as their senator,” COSEYL stated.

The group looks forward to more positive changes under Senator Kalu’s leadership and urged other public officeholders to emulate his example in prioritizing the welfare of their constituents.