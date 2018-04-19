Onyekuru ready to force his way into Eagles squad

Back to form Henry Onyekuru said he is fighting to prove to coaches of the Super Eagles that he will be a useful option at the 2018 FIFA World Cup starting June in Russia.

The 20-year-old is on loan at Belgian club Anderlecht from Everton, suffered a knee injury just before Christmas, which was feared might rule him out of the World Cup.

“I have to prove that I’m able and worthy to go and play – once I do that – it’s up to the manager to select the team,” he told BBC Sport.

“There is a lot of competition which is good. We have a strong team good enough to represent the country very well.

“I feel great. I’m just thankful to God for getting me through this injury and all the medical team at both clubs for their help,” said Onyekuru, who signed a five-year deal when he moved to Merseyside back in June.

“To be able to come back without having surgery is a blessing.”

Before his injury he scored nine goals in 19 league games and four appearances in the Uefa Champions League matches for the Brussels outfit. “I had a good chat with coach Rohr, he wished me well and I would love to use these remaining games to show I’m back and ready to soar with the Super Eagles at the World Cup,” he added.