NYSC extends service of 10 corps members in Osun

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Osun has extended the service of 10 of the 2,086 outgoing corps members of 2017 batch A, stream I for committing various offences.

Mr Emmanuel Attah, the NYSC Coordinator in the state made this known on Thursday during the passing out ceremony of corps members at the permanent orientation camp in Ede.

Attah said the corps members breached the rules guiding the service year and they would serve varying degrees of punishment.

He said the punishment would range from extension of service to re-mobilisation in accordance with the by-laws of the scheme and gravity of their offences.

The coordinator however, implored them to be committed to a lifelong service of rebuilding Nigeria as well as make use of their skills, intellect and development to better the lives of people around them.

The state Gov., Mr Rauf Aregbesola, in his farewell address, urged the corps members to be self-reliant and not to wait for white collar jobs.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Mrs Grace Laoye-Tomori, also charged them to arm themselves with skills gained in the course of the service year as they stepped into the larger society.

“Do not yield to frustrations and desperation orchestrated by scourge of unemployment and youthful restlessness but stay tuned to your course.

“Be discipline, accountable and patient and not be in a hurry to achieve in a day what will take years to achieve.

“Shun every temptation to do those things of which you and your family and the nation will not be proud of,’’ he said. (NAN)