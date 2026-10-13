Corps member killed as truck crushes vehicles in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has been killed, while several people sustained injuries after an articulated truck reportedly rammed into multiple vehicles around the Agodi Gardens area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Eyewitnesses said the truck had allegedly crushed several vehicles around the Sango area before proceeding towards Agodi Gardens, where it reportedly hit a motorcycle conveying the corps member, killing the rider or passenger identified as a serving corps member.

An eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard said the truck driver had been involved in multiple collisions around Sango before the fatal incident occurred.

“The truck driver had reportedly hit several vehicles around Sango before proceeding towards Agodi,” the eyewitness said.

The witness added that the incident took a fatal turn when the truck reached the Agodi Gardens area and rammed into a motorcycle carrying the corps member.

“The truck eventually hit the motorcycle, killing the corps member, while several other people sustained injuries,” the eyewitness said.

According to the account, the driver was allegedly attempting to escape after the earlier collisions before the crash near Agodi Gardens. However, the circumstances surrounding the earlier incidents and the alleged attempt to flee had yet to be independently established as of the time of filing this report.

The accident caused significant traffic disruption around the affected areas, forcing the diversion of motorists as emergency responders moved to the scene.

Personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) reportedly arrived at the scene and confirmed that the injured victims had been taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

The identity of the deceased corps member and the exact number of injured victims had not been officially disclosed as of the time of filing this report.

It was also unclear whether the truck driver had been arrested or what caused the initial collisions.

Further details were awaited as authorities worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.