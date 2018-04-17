Nigerian students killed by tree on Cameroon school trip

A falling tree at a wildlife park in northern Cameroon killed three students on a school trip, an official told the country’s state radio.

“Following a tornado, a tree fell on to a group” of Nigerian students staying in Bouba Ndjida national park, regional governor Jean Abate Edi’i said.

Sixteen students were also injured and taken to Garoua, the capital of the Northern Region.

The group of 50 students and six staff were on a school trip, according to Cameroon state radio.

The park is known for its elephant population.

In February, six troops and two guides were killed at the park during a clash with heavily-armed poachers on horseback.