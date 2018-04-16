Nigeria, a mere geographical expression – Abayomi

Lagos—Pro- Chancellor and Chairman, Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State, and legal luminary, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, has declared that Nigeria is nothing but a geographical expression; hence the spirit of patriotism or nationalism is considerably weaker than that of ethnic allegiance.

He spoke at the 2017/2018 Afrikanwatch annual lecture, award conferment and the unveiling of Afrikanwatch National Memoir titled “Did our founding fathers dream of a united Nigeria” in Lagos.

Delivering the lecture, Dr. Abayomi, who insisted that building a nation was a difficult task, said: “It is not expected that monumental challenges of social cohesion, economic dislocation, development pain and growth anxieties would not confront the generations that succeeded the originators of Nigeria. But was it expected and could have been intended that Nigeria of their dream would be this troubled by insecurity, suspicion, corruption, under development and low world rating?.

”But then what manner of Nigeria did the founding fathers create? Did they hear the voice of the people when they established the foundation of the Nigeria nation? Did they examine the spirit of unity or disunity prevailing at the time? Did they work well on how the nation of their dream would grow rich and avoid uncaring poverty? Did they take a road that they ought not to have taken considering the nature of relationships in the land?

“The founding fathers appear to recognize that with the inherent diversity of nationalities, suspicions among ethnic groups in Nigeria, a lose federalism was the best governmental system. The idea of regional government emerged not only from their deep thought on Nigeria but also their hopes for her emergence in peace and good government.”

In his opening remarks, chairman of the event, Senator Anthony Adefuye, charged Nigerians to re-unite against forces of evil and live as a united people, stressing that our founding fathers became heroes because of their relentless efforts in building a nation.

He said “We must make the ultimate sacrifice made many years ago by our founding fathers towards a better nation and create the atmosphere where equal rights and justice is accorded

Highlights of the event was the unveiling of National Memoir titled “Did our founding fathers dream of a united Nigeria, a divergent pragmatic compilation of thoughts on Nigeria and conferment of awards many personalities, including Mr. Dennis Amachreen MON, Amb. Greg U. Mbadiwe, MFR, former Ambassador to Congo, and Senator. Anthony Adefuye.