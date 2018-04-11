Why military, others are engaging in internal security —IGP

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said, yesterday, that the many challenges faced by police in handling insecurity in the country gave room to other security outfits to participate in internal security operations.

Idris said the police had limitations in tackling the emerging internal security, noting that it was the place of the service to singlehandedly police the country within.

The police chief spoke when he received 2018 course participants of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, who were on a study visit to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

According to the police boss,who addressed the members of Group Six of Senior Executive Course 40 of NIPSS, through Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, Mr Shuaibu Gambo, providing internal security is very important to the police.

While noting that the police had a lot to contribute in resolving security challenges in the country, Idris said: “Nigeria Police Force is in the forefront when it comes to internal security.”

He regretted that other security agencies had become visible in internal security due largely to some challenges militating against the operations of the police.

According to him, any nation faced with internal security problem cannot achieve the desired development needs of its people.