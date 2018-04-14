Marriages fail often because couples make no effort – Mike Ezuruonye

By Ayo Onikoyi

Top-gun actor, producer and now director, Mike Ezuruonye, has made a strong assertion that marriages don’t last any longer because couples make little or no effort in keeping the institution. Mike Ezuruonye who was talking on the reason behind shooting his latest movie, “ Divorce Not Allowed,” which hit cinemas from Friday, April 13, 2018, observes that couples have stopped fighting to make their marriages work.

“”Marriages continue to crash today because many people give up too easily on their marriages. People have simply stopped fighting for their marriages and when you fail to fight for what you believe in, you have lost the fight already. That’s because you didn’t even make the effort. I made the movie ‘Divorce Not Allowed’ because I want people to start fighting for their marriages again in order for us to have a better world. Imagine if all married couples, regardless of their challenges decide that whatever the cost, they would make their marriage work, would divorce still be as rampant as it is today? This is the exact message we hope this movie will pass across even as it’s served as comedy”, Mike said.

According to him, ‘Divorce Not Allowed’ centers on issues young couples face in marriage and how their resolutions sometimes threaten to shake the foundation of their love. He said the comedy-drama takes you on a hilarious journey through the minds of three married men who sometimes wish life could go back to when they were single and free.

The hilarious movie parades an array of stars such as Bolanle Ninalowo, Iyabo Ojo, Angela Okorie, Eniola Badmus, Mike Ezuruonye and other worthy actors who were stellar in their delivery.