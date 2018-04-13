‘I’m a truck driver by day, robber at night’

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—A truck driver that was arrested in the early hours of yesterday in Badagry area of Lagos State, has said he drives a truck by day and turns to a robber at night, “but I do not carry gun.”

He was nabbed after a foiled robbery operation and an attempt to rape his female victim.

The suspect, Yusuf, as gathered, scaled the fence into the building at about 1a.m., after which he entered one of the apartments where he dispossessed a woman of her valuables.

Not done, he proceeded to another apartment where he met a woman identified as Mrs Akanbi.

In an interview with Vanguard, Mrs Akanbi said: “I woke up around 1a.m. to find an unknown person in my kitchen with a knife.

“Unknown to me, he had been to my bedroom where he collected my phone and the only N100 I had at home. Immediately I asked who he was, he grabbed my hand and dragged me outside, threatening to kill me if I raised alarm.

“On the way out, I discovered that the gate was opened, including my door. I begged him not to hurt me, that the only thing I had was the N100 note and my phone.

“To my shock, he said I should allow him have sex with me quietly, since I had no money. At that point, I ran out and called for help.

“It was then I realised that my neighbour, whose house the suspect had earlier gone to, were looking for the intruder.

“He was eventually caught up with and handed over to the policemen at Badagry Division.

Before he was handed to the Police, the suspect during interrogation stated that he was a truck driver.

Vanguard gathered when the truck was searched, the N100 note, telephone and earpiece belonging to Mrs Akanbi were recovered inside.

During interrogation, the suspect said: “The truck belongs to my boss, Mr. Abu, who resides at Iyana-Ipaja.

“I drove into this area on Monday night. I drive truck in the day and rob at night. But I do not carry gun when I go for robbery.”