EKITI GOV POLL: APC warns aspirants against hate speeches

…As Dep gov chides Fayemi over threat to capture Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, yesterday, advised aspirants to make their campaigns issued based, devoid of calumny and hate speeches warning that any aspirant found culpable will be disciplined in accordance with the provision of the party’s constitution.

This came as the Deputy Governor, Prof Kolapo Olusola faulted the comment made by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, that the APC will use every power to capture Ekiti State in the July 14 election.

Rising from an executive meeting of the party held at its State Secretariat in Ado Ekiti, the party passed a vote of confidence in the Chief Jide Awe-led executive “for his forthrightness, doggedness, and commitment to leading the party to electoral successes.”

The communiqué stated: “That Awe’s position as recently espoused about the coming party primary during the visit of the national chairman is in tandem with the thinking and aspiration of the majority of our party leaders and members.

“That the deputy chairman, Chief Mrs. Kemisola Olaleye is commended for her courage, outstanding quality, and performance in the handling of the party’s affairs during the Chairman’s absence over a trump up political charges.

“That the duo of the chairman and his deputy are reassured of the Exco support and loyalty as we move closer to the party primary to select the flag bearer and the governorship election coming in July.”

Dep Gov chides Fayemi

Meanwhile, the Director General of Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation, Mr. Bisi Kolawole, said Fayemi’s emergence as the flag bearer of the APC, would make the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, more resounding.

Fayemi had while declaring an interest in the governorship seat last Saturday said: “APC will use local, state and federal might to reclaim Ekiti from a set of brigands presiding over it and running the state like a personal estate.”

Kolawole, in a chat with newsmen, yesterday, boasted that the APC will suffer another humiliating defeat should it field the minister in the forthcoming poll.

He said: “This is somebody who held the dog with his two hands and he allowed the dog to escape. And he is now making noise. The truth of the matter is that Fayemi is a loser and ingrate. He was packaged for the people of Ekiti and the people have rejected him.”

“With his declaration, Fayemi had embarked on his last political Journey to perdition for that matter.When you listen to him carefully, he tried to imitate governor and he did that wrong. I want to imitate you do it correctly. You will recall that it was Fayose who first issued a red card to APC.”