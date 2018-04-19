Delta community demands fire service station

By Gab Ejuwa

KOKO—Resi-dents of Koko, headquarters of Warri North LGA, Delta State, have cried out to the state and federal governments to provide a fire service station in Warri North council.

Speaking in Koko during the inspection of houses ravaged by a fire outbreak in the area, Chairman Warri North Council, Aduge Okorodudu and Chairman, Koko Community Management Authority, Mr. David Oniyeburuthan, appealed to the state government to facilitate the provision of fire service station in Warri North council.

Okorodudu said the fire fighting service station was already in Koko but, called on the relevant government agencies and department to provide the needed equipment to make the place operational in order to act in emergency situations.

Also speaking, Chairman, Koko Community Management Authority, Oniyeburuthan, said the area had suffered countless devastating fire incidents over the years with no help coming from anywhere. He said it was painful to watch property worth millions of naira destroyed without being able to do anything about it.

He appealed to the state government to fast track the provision of the provision of equipment to Koko since the fire fighting service personnel have been on ground without the facility to work with.