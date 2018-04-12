Bolanle Ambode Women Championship debut

All is set for the inaugural Bolanle Ambode female amateur football competition organised in honour of the wife of the governor of Lagos state.

The grassroots tournament put together by the office of the senior special assistant to the governor on sports was conceived to give talented girls opportunity to showcase their skills and be discovered.

Senior special assistant to the governor on sports, Adeyinka Adeboye said the grassroots competition will leverage on the achievements of sports development in Lagos state.

The dearth of female tournaments may have necessitated the Bolanle Ambode Women Championship, the event will also mark a turn around in the fortunes of the women folk and talents discovered will be encouraged to take their careers to the next level.

According Adeboye, female football in Lagos is on upward path with the discovery of national teams players such as Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade and the likes. He added that the women championship will enhance grassroots football development.

Also speaking at the press conference, Executive Chairman of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, Honourable Kamal Salau-Bashua pledged support of the 57 local governments and LCDAs to the tournament. Bashua described the initiative as one that will change the landscape of developmental competition in Lagos state.