Kidnappers of Sapele timber merchant want N16m ransom

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele—The kidnappers of the popular timber merchant, Mr. Friday Igbayo, in Sapele, Delta State, are reportedly demanding N16 million as ransom for his release.

Igbayo was kidnapped penultimate Wednesday by gunmen at his sawmill in the Asaboro area of Etamua, Oguanja, in Sapele, Delta State. The abductors were said to have shot into the air before taking their victim away through River Ethiope.

According to a relative, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the abductors contacted the family members via phone on Friday night, demanding N16 million as ransom.

The source added “the kidnappers have been reaching out and we are trying all we can to make them understand that we don’t have that kind of money. Where do they expect us to raise that huge sum?”

The source then pleaded with the abductors to “release my brother; he is a peace-loving person and I don’t know why they kidnapped him. He is not rich and I don’t know what we will do now.”

All attempts to contact the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, proved abortive, as his mobile number could not be reached.

However, a Police source confirmed that “we are doing everything to unwrap this case and we will be victorious soon.”