Youths inaugurate group for Gov. Okowa

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A campaign pressure group, ‘Okowa Is Aware’, has been inaugurated in Asaba, Delta State, with an aim to promote works of the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Director General, Okowa Is Aware, Jerry Ehiwhario, said the governor’s flare for transparency, hinged on prudence and service delivery is the driving force of their ideals.

According to Ehiwhario, the group which had a national working committee and local government coordinators inaugurated in Labour House, Asaba, has its leadership spread across the state, added that they are youths residing in various communities who have observed with interest, the projects executed by the governor.

The DG, a Special Assistant to the Governor on Student Affairs, said the group is advocating for a second term for Okowa because he is a youth-friendly governor, who has continued to change their fortunes through radical empowerment packages.

Inaugurating the NWC and LG coordinators, Delta State secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Comr. Obi Izete, applauded the group for their observance of Governor Okowa’s good works and stressed the need for them to continually canvass support for him.

He congratulated the group’s coordinators and delegates, saying that the Okowa he knew, will not hesitate in doing what is right.

Others who spoke including, immediate past, NANS, Zone B, Cordinator, Comr. Pedro Chibuzor, Mobilisation Chairman, NANS, Comr. Chika Ossai, Comr ThankGod Nuwhele, amongst other notable student and youth leaders, in their goodwill messages, extolled the leadership acumen of the governor.

They described Okowa as a youth- friendly governor who has touched the lives of Deltans and called on all to support Okowa for a second term.

Highpoint of the event was the unveiling of a journal titled ‘Okowa is Aware’ aimed at publishing periodic details of all the projects of the governor.