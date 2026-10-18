Customs, Afreximbank plan Nigeria-Benin, Cameroon border upgrade

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced discussions with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) on plans to modernise Nigeria’s borders with Benin Republic and Cameroon to improve trade facilitation and cross-border efficiency.

The proposed sub-regional programme is also aimed at advancing the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) through improved border infrastructure, harmonised Customs procedures and more efficient movement of goods.

A statement issued by the NCS on Sunday said the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, led a high-level working engagement at Afreximbank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, last week.

The discussions followed a joint benchmarking mission to the Beitbridge Border Post in Zimbabwe and subsequent technical assessments of the Mfum–Ekok and Sèmè–Kraké border corridors linking Nigeria with Cameroon and Benin, respectively.

The meeting brought together representatives of the three countries’ Customs administrations, Afreximbank and technical partners to review findings from the assessments, identify priority interventions and explore practical approaches to an integrated regional border-modernisation programme.

Discussions focused on digital infrastructure, harmonised Customs procedures, secure data exchange and institutional capacity development, alongside investments in cargo scanners, weighbridges, access roads, reliable electricity, telecommunications, traffic management and modern border-processing facilities.

The meeting also considered Afreximbank’s potential participation in the next Customs Partnership for African Cooperation in Trade (C-PACT) and progress towards regional and continental transit-guarantee arrangements.

A major component of the engagement was the proposed Customs Declaration Exchange System (CDES), designed to facilitate secure information exchange among Nigeria’s B’Odogwu platform, Benin’s Customs Webb and Cameroon’s CAMCIS.

Built around a common data model, the system is intended to enable export information originating in one country to support the advance preparation of import-manifest information in the receiving country, reducing duplication and making cross-border transactions more predictable.

The NCS explained that the receiving country’s Customs administration would retain responsibility for validating the information, applying national requirements, conducting risk assessments and authorising clearance.

Although development and technical testing have been undertaken, the system still requires country-specific configuration, application programming interface integration, security assurance and pilot acceptance before deployment.

According to the Service, findings from the July 2026 benchmarking mission to Beitbridge demonstrated the importance of treating a modern border as an integrated operational system incorporating traffic management, pre-arrival processing, risk-based controls, cargo scanning, transit monitoring, electronic payments, information technology command centres, utilities, maintenance and effective governance.

At the Mfum–Ekok corridor, the assessment identified gaps in reliable electricity supply, connectivity, information technology equipment, cybersecurity, technical support, scanner commissioning and coordinated single-stop processing.

At Sèmè–Kraké, the challenges included incomplete joint procedures and live data exchange, non-functional cargo-scanning and weighing facilities, unreliable electricity, traffic congestion, inconsistent operating hours and unresolved responsibilities for maintaining shared infrastructure.

The NCS said the findings highlighted the need to address immediate operational deficiencies while developing a properly assessed and costed long-term modernisation programme.

To advance the initiative, Afreximbank proposed a two-stage approach, beginning with independent engineering assessments and investment-cost studies at the two border posts, followed by the development of separate bankable project packages for the Nigeria–Benin and Nigeria–Cameroon corridors.

The proposed project-preparation process would include transaction advisory services, legal due diligence, financial modelling and the identification of appropriate implementation and financing arrangements.

The bank also outlined the potential use of its Project Preparation Facility, while technical partners, TMP and Bergmans Security Consultants and Supplies Limited, expressed willingness in principle to consider self-financing the preparatory work.

However, the NCS clarified that no final project cost, lending commitment, borrower designation, financing arrangement or implementation contract had been established.

Participants agreed on the need for direct site inspections, designated technical focal points, a clear one-, three- and six-month implementation roadmap and a dated action matrix to guide further engagement.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to regional cooperation, border modernisation and the facilitation of legitimate trade in line with AfCFTA objectives.

It said it would continue engaging with Customs authorities in Benin and Cameroon, Afreximbank and relevant technical partners to advance the assessments, clarify project-preparation arrangements and develop sustainable solutions for the two border corridors.

The initiative is expected to support more efficient cross-border procedures, improve cargo visibility, strengthen coordinated border management and contribute to the development of an integrated African trading environment.