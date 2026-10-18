Martinez starts for Man Utd after outburst

Martinez

Lisandro Martinez was named in Manchester United’s starting line-up to face Leeds on Sunday despite his controversial remarks about the struggling club’s hierarchy.

Argentina defender Martinez took aim at United’s powerbrokers following their 2-0 Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Martinez claimed United boss Michael Carrick had been left with an under-strength squad.

The centre-back criticised technical director Jason Wilcox, saying he had “100 percent” expected more investment during the summer transfer window after United finished third in the Premier League last season.

It is understood Martinez, who issued an apology on Thursday, has been fined for his outburst.

Carrick confirmed during a pre-match press conference on Friday that Martinez would be in his squad for their Premier League match at bitter rivals Leeds.

And he was true to his word as Martinez was selected in a United team looking to win for just the third time in 10 games this term.

United have gone five matches without a victory in all competitions and are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League.

A defeat at Leeds would heap more pressure on Carrick ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Como.