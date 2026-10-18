I don’t want my son to lose Medicine and Surgery admission — Abia pastor cries out

…330 UTME score, no N500,000 to secure admission

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — For Rev. Enyinnaya Nwabuko, a rural pastor in one of the foremost Pentecostal churches who has spent nearly two decades preaching the gospel, one prayer now weighs heavily on his heart: that poverty will not destroy his son’s dream of becoming a medical doctor.



His son, Marvelous Nwabuko, has secured provisional admission to study Medicine and Surgery at Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, after scoring an impressive 330 in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).



But the family’s joy is threatened by a financial hurdle. With nearly ₦500,000 needed to pay the acceptance fee and other initial charges within two weeks, the indigent cleric is appealing to the Abia State Government, philanthropists, corporate organisations and other well-meaning Nigerians to help save his son’s admission.



“I don’t want my son to lose his admission because of poverty. That is why I am crying out for help,” the distressed father told Vanguard.



A father of three, Nwabuko hails from Umuelem Amakanma in Umuahia South Local Government Area but ministers at a local church, whose name is withheld, in Etorue Oloko, a rural community in Ikwuano LGA.



For years, he and his wife have laboured in God’s vineyard, feeding the flock and serving their community despite their modest means.



Now, the family faces a test of their faith and needs urgent intervention to avert a looming disappointment.



Marvelous’s academic journey makes the prospect of losing the admission particularly painful.



Last year, he sat for the UTME for the first time and scored an outstanding 340. However, he was denied admission because he was underage.



Undeterred, Marvelous, who will turn 17 on November 10, returned to the JAMB examination hall in 2026, scored 330 and earned another opportunity to pursue his medical ambition.



His Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results were equally impressive, with three A1s and six B3s, giving him nine credits in one sitting.



Yet, despite his academic brilliance, the young scholar may be unable to cross the threshold of university education simply because his parents cannot raise the required fees on time.



“Since he got the admission letter last Friday, the two weeks allowed for payment have started counting. I have approached some people for assistance, but so far, it has been promises,” the father lamented.



“I am afraid that if help does not come quickly, he may lose this opportunity. My desire is to give my son the best as a father, but my present financial situation is a challenge.”



For Rev. Nwabuko, the appeal goes beyond securing admission. It is a plea to protect the future of a child whose hard work has earned him a place in medical school.



He acknowledged that the financial demands of studying Medicine and Surgery extend far beyond acceptance fees and initial charges but said he was determined not to allow his economic circumstances to extinguish his son’s ambition.



Vanguard checks revealed that, apart from the initial ₦500,000 needed for the acceptance fee, school fees and other charges, another ₦500,000 would be required for books and upkeep.



“My greatest desire is to give my children a future. I may not have the money, but I want my son to study his dream course, which he has also worked so hard for,” he said.



Marvelous, who dreams of specialising in cardiology, told Vanguard he remained hopeful that his ambition would become a reality.



“I have faith in God that my dream will come true,” he enthused.



For now, that dream rests partly on the generosity and intervention of public-spirited people willing to give a brilliant young Nigerian a chance.



A donation towards his education could mean more than paying a university bill; it could help preserve years of hard work and open the door to a future that financial hardship threatens to shut.