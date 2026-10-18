2027: Ondo targets one million votes for Tinubu — Oke

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, has expressed confidence that the state will deliver more than one million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Oke spoke at the weekend in Akure during the inauguration of the Ondo State APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Committees.

He said the one million votes target pledged by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and other party leaders was achievable, citing what he described as the impact of Tinubu’s administration across the country

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According to him, the effects of the President’s policies and development initiatives are being felt across the 36 states, including Ondo, and Nigerians would reward him with their votes in 2027.

“Ondo State will ensure we return massive votes for the President in 2027. We will deliver well over one million votes as promised,” he said.

Oke cited the Ore-Ondo Road, Akure-Benin Road and Akure-Ekiti Road as examples of federal infrastructure projects through which residents could feel the impact of Tinubu’s administration.

“Asiwaju is revolutionising Nigeria,” he said.

The APC chieftain also expressed optimism about the country’s economic outlook, claiming that the economy, which he said had been on the brink, was now on the path to recovery.

He cited the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and other international institutions as having acknowledged the country’s economic progress.

“The IMF, World Bank and other international agencies cannot be wrong. This is a generational service the President is rendering to the nation,” he said.

Oke assured the party leadership that members would be mobilised across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State ahead of the 2027 elections.

The inauguration was attended by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa; his deputy, Dr Olayide Adelami; Chief Pius Akinyelure; and Senators Nimbe Farunkanmi and Tayo Alasoadura.

Others included the state APC chairman, Hon. Kolawole Babatunde, members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council and other party leaders.