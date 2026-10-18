Oyebanji credits Tinubu’s policies for Ekiti development

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has credited President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies and increased financial resources available to state governments for the development recorded by his administration, pledging to consolidate the gains in his second term.

Oyebanji, who was inaugurated for a second term on Friday, October 16, 2026, also thanked the President, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, governors, political leaders, traditional rulers, Nigerians and opposition figures for their support and goodwill.

The governor made the remarks in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, describing the inauguration as the beginning of another phase of service to the people of the state.

He said the resources available to subnational governments under the Tinubu administration had contributed significantly to the achievements recorded during his first term, strengthening his government’s capacity to implement development programmes across critical sectors.

“We owe Mr President a huge debt of gratitude for his love and support for Ekiti State. The impact of his policies and the resources made available to subnational governments have contributed significantly to the achievements recorded by our administration,” he said.

Oyebanji also expressed appreciation to Shettima for representing the President at the inauguration and administering the ceremony, describing his presence as evidence of the Federal Government’s continued support for Ekiti State.

He noted that the Vice-President’s attendance marked his third visit to the state in 2026, adding that Shettima had witnessed some of the outcomes of his administration’s development initiatives during previous visits.

The governor thanked the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau; and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, alongside members of the party’s National Working Committee, for attending the inauguration.

He also acknowledged the support of governors across the country, including the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma; and governors Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo, Usman Ododo of Kogi, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Others he thanked were Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris, Sokoto State Governor Ahmad Aliyu and Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi, as well as representatives of the Osun and Kaduna state governments.

Oyebanji equally recognised the contributions of former Ekiti governors Niyi Adebayo, Ayodele Fayose, Segun Oni and Kayode Fayemi, alongside their supporters and other political stakeholders.

He expressed gratitude to prominent national figures, including former Ogun State Governor Segun Osoba; former Osun State Governor Bisi Akande; former Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko; former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Wole Olanipekun; and Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele.

Others included the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake; Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa; Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Dayo Adeyeye; and serving and former members of the National Assembly.

The governor also appreciated traditional rulers, particularly the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; the Emir of Borgu, Dr Muhammed Sani Haliru Dantoro; the Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Adu Adejimi Alagbado; and the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, for their presence and continued cooperation with his administration.

He commended the Ekiti State judiciary, led by Chief Judge Justice Adekanye Ogunmoye, who administered the oaths of office and allegiance, as well as traditional institutions and security agencies for their contributions to a peaceful inauguration.

Oyebanji further acknowledged labour leaders, professional associations, financial institutions, trade groups, market leaders, transport unions, commercial motorcycle operators and the media for their roles in the success of the week-long inauguration activities.

In a gesture of political inclusiveness, the governor thanked opposition governorship candidates, including Wole Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party, Joseph Anifowose of the Allied Peoples Movement and Isaac Alade of the Social Democratic Party, for their goodwill.

He pledged to pursue policies that would promote shared prosperity, inclusive development and improved living standards during his second term.

“Together, we shall continue to work towards shared prosperity for all Ekiti citizens and make our dear state the number-one destination of choice for those seeking a place to live, work, invest and relax,” he added.