Troops kill 4, arrest 9 militiamen in Bauchi State

The Nigerian Army said its troops killed four armed militiamen in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, Director, Army Public Relations, via a statement yesterday, said nine militiamen were also arrested.

Chukwu said troops of 33 Artillery Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole, on March 17, were attacked by the militia at Burra Junction in Ningi.

He stated that the militiamen fired at the troops who were on patrol.

Ckukwu added that the troops, thereafter, engaged the militias, killing four of them.

He explained that the troops also recovered five Dane guns, 38 motorcycles and nine bicycles.

The army spokesman said one soldier was wounded in the attack and referred to a medical facility for treatment.

His words: “Troops of 33 Artillery Brigade, in the ongoing Operation Lafia Dole, on March 17 at about 12:30p.m. encountered members of a militia group, massing up at Burra Junction in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

“The militiamen on sighting the troops, opened fire on them while the troops reacted immediately by engaging them.

“At the end of the encounter, four militiamen were killed, troops recovered five dane guns; 38 motorcycles, nine bicycles and nine militiamen arrested.”