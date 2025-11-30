Troops kill four militiamen in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have killed four armed militia members and recovered weapons during a swift and coordinated operation in response to renewed communal violence in Usmanu Village, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The deployment followed credible intelligence pointing to a resurgence of a long-standing land dispute between the Shomo and Wurkun communities. The conflict had escalated into armed clashes that resulted in the destruction of properties, including the burning of houses.

During their effort to restore order and prevent further deterioration of the security situation, the troops came under fire from armed militiamen operating from the Fadama axis. In the ensuing gun battle, the soldiers neutralized four attackers and recovered three Dane guns, one fabricated AK-47 rifle, twenty-five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and two motorcycles.

A personnel of the Nigeria Police Force found operating alongside the armed militia was also arrested and is currently undergoing investigation and profiling to determine his level of involvement.

Commenting on the operation, the Commander of 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, Brig. Gen. Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their prompt response, bravery, and adherence to professional rules of engagement. He reaffirmed the Brigade’s determination to rid Taraba State of criminal elements and sustain operational momentum across all areas of responsibility.

Brig. Gen. Uwa assured the people of Karim Lamido and Taraba State at large of the Brigade’s commitment to restoring lasting peace and stability.