All set for Obiano’s second term inauguration

By Vincent Ujumadu & Anayo Okoli

AWKA—ALL is set for the inauguration of the second term of Governor Willie Obiano, and his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke tomorrow.

Chairman of the inauguration committee, Chief Ifeanyi Ibezim said in a statement in Awka, yesterday, that a 3-day programme of activities include a business round table with the theme, “Consolidating the Vision,” which would take place in Awka today, the formal inauguration ceremony at Ekwueme Square, Awka, tomorrow, March 17, 2018 and a thanksgiving service to be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Awka on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

Make your govt all-inclusive

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the ruling APC, Hon Echezona Okechi has urged Governor Willie Obiano to form a government of inclusiveness.

“Such gesture will reciprocate the position of the opposition parties that accepted defeat without going to court to distract him.

Okechi, a former member of Anambra State House of Assembly also commended Governor Obiano for his rural development revolution in the State, saying that “he has remembered rural communities hitherto left out in the provision of infrastructure”.