Reactions trail Dapchi Girls release

The news of the released Dapchi Girls on Wednesday has generated many comments in the social media.

The two well known critics of the current administration were among those who commented and lauded Buhari’s led federal government for the release of these Girls.

See tweets below:

1-I commend the Buhari administration for the release of the #DapchiGirls through “back channels”. I welcome the assurances that no ransom was paid. I am sad at the news that some of the girls died and one still remains in captivity because she refused to abandon Christ. — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 21, 2018

#DapchiGirls they should not have been kidnapped in the first place. Terrorists shouldn’t have the capacity to kidnap girls and return them on their own terms, driving in triumphantly. Happy for the parents but sad for what our country Nigeria has become. A lawless piece of **** — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) March 21, 2018

#DapchiGirls. This is becoming interesting. Boko Haram terrorists returned these girls even with their luggages. Meaning they had time to pack their belongings before the journey commenced and yet no one could stop them. This is well planned script being played out. pic.twitter.com/KqNBOYE3h9 — Mbadiwe J. (@Mbadiwejohn) March 21, 2018

Retweet if you are happy that #DapchiGirls are back home — Tunde Eneji (@iameneji) March 21, 2018

With the amount of virtue signaling frustration being expressed and the aspersions being cast on @AsoRock for facilitating their timely release, it seems #FaultFinders would have preferred for the mutilated corpses of #DapchiGirls to have been found in some desolate forest. — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) March 21, 2018

Gist: Those who removed Military Checkpoints and allowed the #DapchiGirls to be kidnapped have released them after making MILLIONS of DOLLARS as RANSOM…#DapchiGirls — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) March 21, 2018

It must have taken a lot to return the #DapchiGirls in terms of logistics. It would be great to know what Nigeria had to give/do this time to have these girls returned. We are glad they are back but let’s not miss a chance to learn how to do better. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 21, 2018

People waved to boko haram terrorists who drove comfortably into Dapchi then drove out again. There are so many questions. And at the centre of it all, there is the inescapable conclusion that the #DapchiGirls and their suffering parents were pawns in a game pic.twitter.com/Jku5Gjjvjc — Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) March 21, 2018

When Boko Haram raided Dapchi and went away with 110 #DapchiGirls there was no security on ground. A month after the kidnap, Boko Haram drove back the girls in the same vehicles they were taken away, still no security😒 — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) March 21, 2018

During Pres. Buhari’s visit to Dapchi last week, he assured the parents of #DapchiGirls that the FG will not rest until all the Chibok and Dapchi schoolgirls in the Boko Haram custody are released and reunited with their families. Today, we are celebrating #DapchiGirls’ return. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 21, 2018

If it was not apparent before, it is now with the return of the #DapchiGirls. BH will be here with us for a long time. It has become too lucrative. Even people who are not ideologues will create small factions just to kidnap & take a ransom. We are in deep sh*t. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) March 21, 2018

Reports coming in suggest that the #DapchiGirls may have been returned to their parents. Our reporter has been prevented from entering town. — Esther Ogun-Yusuf (@MaupeO) March 21, 2018

#DapchiGirls got kidnapped, they WAILED#DapchiGirls are returned, they are still WAILING. Don’t blame them. WAILING is their default settings. — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) March 21, 2018

#Dapchigirls girls have been returned, some dead. Government paid Boko Haram, allowed them to drive them back to Dapchi town, drop them without any arrest. Wow!!! — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) March 21, 2018

#DapchiGirls are back, except for the 5 that died (according to report)! Boko Haram drove all the way from Sambisa forest to drop the girls in Yobe town & drove back and nobody saw them? 🤔 It is obvious that Boko Haram & Fulani Herdsmen are both Political! So unfortunate! — Opeyemi Babalola (@CACCOT1) March 21, 2018

#DapchiGirls: BHT Kidnapped Girls….Stage 1 Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Girls… Stage 2 Buhari, I have fulfilled my Promise to rescue Abducted girls…. Stage 3 End of Movie — The Nigerian Wailers (@NGRWailers) March 21, 2018

So @MBuhari you paid BH and allowed the to drive into Yobe to drop off the abducted girls,and no arrest was made. Legendary incompetence. @segalink #DapchiGirls — Duru Chibuzor eric (@DuruchibuzorE) March 21, 2018

People who use their heads to think will ask how it was possible for boko haram to freely kidnap and return 100plus #DapchiGirls in an heavily militarised region like Yobe without any confrontation from the military. But I understand some people actually think with their legs. — Oluyemi Fasipe 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) March 21, 2018

If the news that #Dapchigirls has been returned by Boko Haram is true, then it’s cause of joy. However, for how long will the Nigerian State have to keep funding these terrorists with millions of dollars when these kidnaps could be prevented via proper intelligence and security? — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) March 21, 2018

A big ‘thank you’ to @MBuhari and the Security Services involved in the safe return of the #DapchiGirls…

Your relatively swift resolution of the abduction, even though there might have been a significant cost is commendable to say the least. — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) March 21, 2018

RELEASE OF DAPCHI GIRLS: For the abducted girls who have been returned, and their families, this is a day of huge relief. But despite this positive development, four girls from #Dapchi are still being held by Boko Haram. #DapchiBriefing #dapchigirls — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) March 21, 2018

We are thankful to Almighty, and then grateful to those who worked tirelessly for the return of #Dapchigirls to their parents. The good news made my day, today. — Isa Ali Pantami, PhD (@DrIsaPantami) March 21, 2018

If the #DapchiGirls have truly been released, then my day just became 10 times better. Another day we’ll talk about the failures that made their abduction possible in the first place, but for now, I’m grateful to everyone who made their freedom happen. 🙏🏾🤗 — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) March 21, 2018