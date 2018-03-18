Magic Batshuayi strike seals narrow Dortmund win

A superb goal off the outside of his boot by Michy Batshuayi gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 win over Hanover on Sunday and kept them third in the Bundesliga.

Batshuayi, on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season, gave Dortmund the three points at home with a wonderful piece of individual skill midway through the first-half.

The Belgian international claimed arguably the best of his eight goals in just 12 games for Dortmund by flicking the ball into the net from a corner.

Having hit the post after just 35 seconds, Batshuayi has his back on goal when he stabbed at Andre Schuerrle’s cross on 24 minutes and his effort sailed past Hanover’s goalkeeper.

It was his sixth German league goal in seven Bundesliga games with Dortmund after spending the first half of the season stuck on Chelsea’s bench.

“I saw the path to the goal wasn’t clear, but there was just a small gap and luckily it came off,” Batshuayi told Eurosport about his wonder goal.

“We were very physical and mentally very strong. You could see that the team really wanted the three points.”

Hanover had their chance to equalise on 81 minutes when Brazilian striker Jonathas headed on from a free-kick and the ball was poked over the line, but the goal was ruled offside.

“We lacked that bit of final luck,” lamented Hanover goalkeeper Philipp Tschauner, but Dortmund deserved the win after creating 25 shots on goal to just nine by the visitors.

Just before the final whistle, Dortmund winger Maximilian Philipp hit the post as the hosts tried to stretch their lead.

The home win buoyed Dortmund after Thursday’s disappointing Europa League exit in the last 16 when Borussia was held to a goalless second-leg draw at home to Red Bull Salzburg after losing 2-1 in Austria.

The home Bundesliga win at Signal Iduna Park leaves Dortmund 18 points behind runaway league leaders Bayern Munich, who are at RB Leipzig on Sunday night.

Dortmund’s win and Schalke’s 1-0 victory at Wolfsburg on Saturday mean Bayern’s confirmed title victory must be put on ice until after next weekend’s international break.

Later on Sunday afternoon, Bayer Leverkusen can draw level with Dortmund on 48 points if they win at bottom side Cologne in the Rhineland derby.

