Man, son burnt to death in Jos tricycle crash

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — A man and his son were reportedly burnt to death after a commercial tricycle, popularly known as Keke NAPEP, caught fire following a road crash in the Sabon Barki area of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State on Sunday.

Three other persons sustained injuries in the incident, which occurred at about 4:20 p.m. as the family was reportedly returning from church.

An eyewitness, Kefas Gyang, said the tricycle was allegedly hit by a bus, resulting in the crash and subsequent fire.

Gyang said the man’s wife sustained a broken leg, while two other children and the tricycle operator were taken to hospital for treatment.

Recounting the incident, the eyewitness said he was returning from work when he noticed people crying and moved closer to ascertain what had happened.

“I was passing by on my way from work when I saw people crying and I went closer to find out what had happened and saw people trying to rescue the victims,” he said.

“But the fire was too much for us to handle. It was beyond our strength, and we could not do much to rescue them from the burning tricycle.”

Gyang said the man and his son were burnt beyond recognition in the fire, adding that he did not witness the actual collision.

“When the other vehicle hit the Keke, I was not there. I only came across the scene afterwards and saw people crying,” he said.

He further alleged that the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

Efforts to reach the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for comments on the incident were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.