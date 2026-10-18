AbdulRazaq commends Wike’s inclusion in Presidential Campaign Council

L-R: Former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari; Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha; Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko; Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari; Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari (CFR); Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (CON); Former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff; and Former Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; during a courtesy visit to the Emir’s Palace, in Ilorin, on Sunday.

..Says APC/PDP in Kwara Is 70-30

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commended the inclusion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, saying the development would boost President Bola Tinubu’s re-election chances in the state.

AbdulRazaq said Kwara remained a stronghold of the APC, claiming that the party enjoyed a 70 per cent to 30 per cent advantage over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the 2019 general elections.

The governor spoke on Sunday in Ilorin while receiving a delegation of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, led by its Director-General, Senator Abdulazeez Yari.

He said Wike’s inclusion in the council, alongside his reported support for Tinubu’s re-election, would further strengthen the ruling party’s position in the state.

“We appreciate this courtesy visit. It’s important to know, to hit the ground running, you’re going to campaign, and to know that Kwara is solidly in the APC’s side of defence,” the governor said.

“The leader of PDP made our job much easier. The balance of the equation here is 70-30. 70 per cent APC and 30 per cent PDP. And that’s consistent from 2019 until the election. Nothing has changed except that PDP has continued to weaken.”

AbdulRazaq added that Wike’s reported declaration of support for Tinubu would further consolidate the APC’s position.

“With the national leader of PDP being a member of our (APC) campaign council and declaring that his party, the PDP, will vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it means that the PDP 30 per cent versus our 70 per cent is now adding up to 100 per cent.

“So, this will be one of the easiest states for our party, because the two main parties in the state are voting for President Tinubu,” he said.

The governor commended the composition of the campaign council, describing its members as experienced politicians whose contributions to nation-building had earned them places in the party’s campaign structure.

He praised the delegation for commencing its nationwide engagements ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying its early mobilisation demonstrated seriousness and commitment to the task.

“I congratulate you for being nominated into PCC, the highest organ of our campaign. It’s because the party recognises your capacities, your contribution to nation-building and what you can achieve,” he said.

The delegation included several former governors and former members of the National Assembly, among them Aminu Bello Masari, Rochas Okorocha, Ali Modu Sheriff, Adamu Aliero, Abubakar Badaru, Danjuma Goje, Ibrahim Shema, Sani Yerima, Abdullahi Ganduje and Olusegun Mimiko, as well as former House of Representatives Speaker Dimeji Bankole and Olubunmi Ette.

The visit also featured the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and APC governorship candidate, Salihu Yakubu Danladi; his running mate, Seun Oguniyi Adato; and state APC chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, alongside other government officials.

AbdulRazaq highlights achievements

The governor also highlighted his administration’s achievements in addressing infrastructure deficits and improving education, healthcare and civil service welfare.

He cited the introduction of KwaraLEARN, a technology-driven teaching programme in public basic schools, saying it had helped reduce absenteeism and improve learning outcomes.

AbdulRazaq recalled that when his administration assumed office in 2019, the state faced challenges involving unpaid salaries, pensions and gratuities, but said those problems had been addressed.

“When we came in 2019, it was a challenging situation. Salaries were not paid, gratuities were not paid, pensions were not paid. That is a thing of the past. The civil servants are happy with us now. The people are happy with us. They can see measurable progress,” he said.

He also expressed confidence in Danladi’s emergence as the APC governorship candidate, describing him as a grassroots politician familiar with the administration’s programmes and the workings of government.

According to the governor, Danladi’s experience as Speaker of the State Assembly would support continuity, given his familiarity with the state budget, government policies and legislative oversight.

He added that the party’s deputy governorship candidate was also a member of the State House of Assembly, saying both candidates were familiar with the state’s political landscape.

Yari seeks continued support

Earlier, Yari said the delegation visited Kwara to appreciate AbdulRazaq’s contributions to the APC and seek his continued support for the party’s nationwide campaign.

He thanked the governor for the reception accorded the delegation on arrival at the General Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin, describing it as an exceptional show of hospitality during the council’s tour.

“Your Excellency, we are here to pay homage. We know, particularly I personally know what you are doing to ensure that APC succeeds not only in Kwara but also in Nigeria,” Yari said.

He acknowledged the governor’s role in advising Tinubu and the campaign council, assuring him of continued cooperation.

The delegation also paid homage to the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, seeking his prayers and blessings for the APC and its candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

At the palace, Yari praised Tinubu’s administration and AbdulRazaq’s leadership in Kwara, urging the traditional ruler to support the president’s re-election bid.

The Emir thanked the delegation for the visit and prayed for the success of Tinubu and all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

“You are all going to be victorious, and I wish you success in your future endeavours, In Sha Allah,” Sulu-Gambari said.