Falling crucifix kills priest during Mass in Ecuador





A Catholic priest died Saturday when a wooden crucifix fell from a wall and crushed him against the pulpit as he celebrated Mass in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil.

“Father, Father! Call an ambulance!” people at Our Lady of Perpetual Help church could be heard shouting just before a livestreamed broadcast cuts out.

The graphic footage of the accident went viral Sunday on social media and was widely carried by news outlets.

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil mourned the death of the priest, Patricio Sanchez, in a statement and expressed its “solidarity, affection and love” for his family and friends.