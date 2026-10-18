2027: APC unveils online portal for support groups

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Support Groups Mobilisation Directorate has unveiled an online registration portal for support groups ahead of the 2027 general election.

Mr Silas Agara, Director of the Directorate, announced this at a news conference in Abuja on Sunday, saying the platform would coordinate support groups and mobilise voters for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

Agara said the portal was designed to build a stronger, better-coordinated and nationwide network of support groups for the campaign.

He said support groups served as a vital link between the party, the campaign organisation and Nigerians, bringing together communities, professional associations, interest groups and volunteers.

He added that the groups helped communicate government policies, explain its achievements and engage citizens on issues affecting them.

“Today, we are officially launching our online support group registration portal.

“The portal goes live today, October 17, and will remain open for five days, closing on October 22,” he said.

Agara urged all APC support groups and volunteer networks working for Tinubu’s re-election to register within the stipulated period, including those previously registered with the party or other campaign structures.

He said the exercise would enable the Directorate to verify participating groups, assess their geographical spread and organisational capacity, and establish a reliable database for effective coordination and nationwide engagement.

“Our objective is to build a unified mobilisation structure that is organised, accountable, responsive and prepared for the demands of the campaign ahead.

“Our mobilisation effort is anchored on the record of the Tinubu-led administration and its Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Agara said the administration had undertaken major economic and institutional reforms in the past three years to address structural challenges and promote sustainable growth.

He listed the removal of the petrol subsidy, unification of foreign exchange rates, measures to strengthen local government autonomy and tax reforms among the initiatives.

He also cited the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund to expand access to financing for eligible students and the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation to broaden access to consumer credit.

“In healthcare, the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative is supporting efforts to improve service delivery, strengthen primary healthcare and expand access to specialised treatment, including cancer care.

“We believe that the progress being made provides a basis for continued reform, stronger institutions and improved national prosperity.

“Our responsibility is to communicate the administration’s achievements accurately, explain its policies clearly and listen to the legitimate concerns of Nigerians.

“The task ahead is not merely to promote a political message; it is to engage citizens respectfully, provide credible information and demonstrate that the Renewed Hope Agenda can deliver meaningful improvements in their lives,” he said.

Agara urged support groups nationwide to take the campaign message to communities, workplaces, markets and neighbourhoods.

He called on them to bridge differences, promote constructive dialogue and mobilise support through credible engagement, service and responsible conduct.

He also urged group leaders and members to register within the stipulated period, remain active and work closely with the Directorate.

Agara said unity of purpose, effective coordination and shared commitment would be critical to the campaign, adding that the 2027 election would require organisation, discipline and sustained engagement.

“By working together, we can build a formidable national network that communicates the administration’s record, engages the electorate and supports President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“As we launch this portal, I invite the media to help publicise the registration window and inform eligible support groups of the opportunity to participate.

“Together, let us build a stronger mobilisation platform in support of national development, shared prosperity and the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He said the Directorate’s mandate was to coordinate support groups, strengthen their organisational capacity and ensure their activities complemented the broader objectives of the APC PCC.